Image Sensor Market Based on Technology, Application and Array Type, Industry Worldwide Forecast 2027
Image Sensor Market Development by Technology (CMOS Image Sensor, CCD Image Sensor), by Application, by Array Type, by Operating spectrum - Global Forecast 2027PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scenario
The major growth driver of Image Sensor Market development includes growing demand of high mega-pixel cameras in mobile phones, low power consumption and compactness of CMOS image sensor, and increased usage of Image sensor in biometric applications among others. Hence the market for Image sensor market development is expected to grow at high CAGR (2016-2027).
However, high power consumption in CCD image sensors, and declined market of digital cameras are the factors which are hindering the growth of Image sensor market development.
Key Findings
- Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate image sensors market surpassing the revenues of North America during the forecast period.
- The image sensors market is expected to witness significant growth in mobile phones application during the forecast period, influenced largely by increasing market of smartphone, smart wearable devices and handheld personal computers.
Image Sensor Market Segments
Segmentation by Applications: Mobile Phones, Tablet PC, PC Cameras, Digital Still Cameras, Security and Surveillance, Automotive, and Medical Imaging.
Segmentation by Technology: CMOS Image Sensors, and CCD Image Sensors.
Segmentation by Operating Spectrum: Visible Spectrum and Invisible Spectrum.
Segmentation by Array Type: Linear Image Sensors and Area Image Sensors.
Image Sensor Market Players:
• Sony Corporation
• Himax Imaging Inc.
• Galaxy Core Inc.
• SK Hynix Inc.
• Omni Vision Technologies Inc.
• Samsung Semiconductor, Inc.
• Toshiba Corporation
• Canon Inc.
Table of Content
1. Report prologue
2. Global Image Sensor Market Development: INTRODUCTION
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope of the study
2.2.1 Research objective
2.2.2 Assumptions
2.2.3 Limitations
2.3 Market structure
2.4. Market segmentation
3. Global Image Sensor Market Development: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3.1 Research process
3.2 Primary research
3.3 Secondary research
3.4 Market size estimation
3.5 Forecast model
4. Global Image Sensor Market Development: MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Mega trends
4.5 Macroeconomic indicators
4.6 Important pointers by industry experts
4.6.1 Fastest growing market
4.6.2 Growth prospects
4.5 Regulations/acts
5. Global Image Sensor Market Development: Market factor analysis
5.1 Value chain analysis
5.2 Porters five forces
6. Global Image Sensor Market Development: By Array type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Historic market growth
6.3 Y-o-Y growth analysis
6.4 Market size (sub segments)
6.4.1 linear image sensors
6.4.2 Area image sensors
7. Global Image Sensor Market Development: By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Historic market growth
7.2 Y-O-Y growth analysis
7.3 Market size (sub segments)
7.3.1 CMOS Image Sensors
7.3.2 CCD Image Sensors
The report for Image Sensor Market Development of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.
