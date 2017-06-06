Magnesium Sulphate Market is predicted to Grow at CAGR 4.28% by 2027
Magnesium Sulphate Market Analysis by Product Type, Application and Region, Global Magnesium Sulphate Market is Predicted to Grow at CAGR 4.28%
The need for magnesium sulphate is gradually rising due to constraining factors such as rising global population, increasing food demand and decreasing arable land, among others. Magnesium Sulphate is a chemical compound which is a mix of magnesium, sulphur & oxygen. Its formula is MgSO4. Magnesium sulphate frequently faced as sulphate mineral & epsomite are also knows as Epsom Salt. It is a key raw material used in many sectors such as Food industries, Chemical industries, Research and Development, Healthcare & Agriculture, among others. In medical, it is used both i.e. internally & externally. It is also used in main preparation of intravenous magnesium.
Region Analysis
Asia-Pacific region comprises of more than 60% of the world’s population and is predicted to increase in coming years, due to which the country is facing issues of food sufficiency. This generated the need of increasing the food production. Use of magnesium sulphate in agriculture sector has proven to be an effective way to increase food productivity.
The magnesium sulfate worldwide is most extreme requested in APAC nations, because of land fragmentation, people/ farmers are left with little land property. The needs to get greatest yield from the accessible area assets has produced and will promote create the need of magnesium sulfate utlilization in farms
Key Players
COMPO GmbH & Co. KG, U.S. Chemicals LLC, Baymag, QingHai Salt Lake Industry, SDIC Xinjiang Luobupo Potash, Geermuzige Potash, Qinghai Hanhai Group, Rech Chemical, Yash Chemicals, Hengyang Jumbo Feed Additives, Jinxing Chemical, K+S Group, KOLOD, Mani Agro Chem, HebeiRongkemeiye
Segmentation:
The global magnesium sulphate market is majorly segmented on the basis of product type and e application. Based on product type of magnesium sulphate the market is segmented into Heptahydrate (Epsom Salt), Anhydrous (Calcined Kieserite) and Monohydrate (Kieserite). Similarly, on the basis of application the market is classified into textile yarns, textile stiffeners, film coatings, synthetic leather, plastics, plasticizers and others.
Region Geographic
Americas
• North America
• US
• Canada
Europe
• Western Europe
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• U.K
• Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Asia– Pacific
• Asia
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Rest of Asia
