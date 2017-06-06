Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) Market Size, Growth Analysis and Foresight to 2027
EDW market Research Report by Deployment, By Product type (Information processing, data mining, Analytical processing) by data - Forecast to 2027PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EDW Market Scenario:
For healthcare systems, mining data and analyzing information to drive decisions has presented its share of challenges. From community hospitals to regional health systems Healthcare organizations have become more aware of the need to leverage all of their data in order to support new population health management initiatives. An (EDW) is one of the key solutions many healthcare Managements are considering to help accomplish their goal for data management. Hence it is expected that the market for global Enterprise Data Warehouse Market is expected to grow at good CAGR from 2016 – 2027.
Segments:
Segmentation for the global enterprise data warehouse market comprises of the following types such as Information processing, Analytical processing, Data mining. By data types Financials, a billing, patient’s records. By deployment wed, server. By end users Hospitals, clinics, research labs, others
EDW Market Players:
• Health Catalyst
• Seven Technologies
• Teradata
• Cognilytics
• Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
• Fusion Consulting
• Amitech
• Citius Tech
Regional Analysis of Enterprise Data Warehouse:
North America is a prominent market for enterprise data warehouse market and dominated the Global market share. The European market is the second largest market for enterprise data warehouse market is expected to grow at high GAGR (2016-2027).
Study Objectives of Enterprise Data Warehouse Market:
- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Enterprise Data Warehouse Market
- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
- To Analyze the Global Enterprise Data Warehouse Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.
- To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW)
- To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
- To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by type, by deployment by data types by ends users and sub-segments.
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Enterprise Data Warehouse Market
The report for Global Enterprise Data Warehouse Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.
