Leading Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference, Now Open for Registration
Registration Now Open for Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2017LONDON, SELECT, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group is pleased to announce that registration is open for the 18th annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference, taking place in Madrid, Spain on the 28th and 29th November 2017.
This year’s highly anticipated event returns to further explore national approaches to maximising airlift and aerial refuelling capabilities through new technologies and platforms. With nation’s increasingly pooling airlift and air-to-air refuelling assets together to ensure a viable capability remains during times of peace and war, a key focus of 2017 will be the importance of rapid response capabilities.
Reasons to Attend:
1. The largest and most focused military airlift conference in Europe, now in its 18th year!
2. Hear about crucial programme developments from senior military representatives from the UK, USA, France, Netherlands and more
3. Learn how newly introduced platforms including the C-27J, A400M and A330 MRTT are enhancing the airlift capabilities of air transport fleets across Europe
4. Discuss how airlift operations from cargo and troop delivery to humanitarian response are changing in the face of technological advancements
5. Discuss how militaries are ensuring airlift and AAR readiness for rapid response requirements
Featured Topics Include:
1. Supporting American and Allied Forces through Heavy Airlift
Major General Thomas Sharpy, Vice Commander, Air Mobility Command, US Air Force
2. Successful Airlift Operations for French Military Deployments and Perspectives
Brigadier General Laurent Marboeuf, Air Mobility Brigade Commander, Air Forces Command, French Air Force
3. Supporting American and Allied Air Transportation Forces through AAR Support
Colonel Thomas Salmi, Commander of the 100th AAR Wing Operations Group, US Air Force Europe
4. European Tactical Airlift Centre: A Cooperative Step Forward
Colonel Jose Romero, ETAC Commander, European Tactical Airlift Center (ETAC)
5. Enhancing Air Mobility Force Capacity for More Effective Rapid Response
Group Captain Martin Cunningham, Chief of Staff – Air Mobility Force, Royal Air Force
Plus, there will also be fantastic opportunities to meet new and old contacts, at two evening networking receptions held by Airbus and Boeing as well as a post-conference site visit to Getafe Air Base.
Sponsored by: Airbus and Boeing (Gold Sponsors). Exhibitors include: Antonov, Glasgow Prestwick Airport, JBT, Jetex, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Skytech, TLD Group, Viasat Inc., and Volga-Dnepr Group.
The full event agenda is available on the website
A special rate of £699 is available to government and acting military personnel. With this biggest early bird discount, still available; register by the 30th June to save a future £300.
Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference
Madrid, Spain
28th-29th November 2017
