Global Energy Recovery Ventilator System (ERV) Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
An energy recovery ventilator system (ERV) fits in colder climates, in the homes where there is no excess moisture in heating season, as well as for homes located in warmer climates where the outside humidity level is high.
The Global Energy Recovery Ventilator market is estimated to reach 1.8 Billion USD in 2017. On the basis of region, North America is the largest market segment of Energy Recovery Ventilator, followed by Europe and Asia. In the report, HeyReport says Residential dominates the largest Application share in 2017. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
By Type
Wall-Mount Type
Ceiling-Mount Type
Cabinet-Mount Type
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
North America
Europe
Asia
South America
Africa
Based on Application, the report describes major Application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Residential
Commercial
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
United Technologies (Carrier)
Johnson Controls
Daikin Industries
Trane
Nortek
Lennox International
Mitsubishi Electric
Greenheck
FUJITSU
Zehnder
LG Electronics
Renewaire
Ostberg
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
1.1.2 Specifications
1.1.3 Commercial Application Projected to be the Fastest-growing Market Segment
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Type
1.2.1.1 Wall-Mount Type
1.2.1.2 Ceiling-Mount Type
1.2.1.3 Cabinet-Mount Type
1.2.2 by Application
1.2.2.1 Residential
1.2.2.2 Commercial
1.2.3 by Regions
2 Industry Chain
2.1 Industry Chain Structure
2.2 Upstream
2.3 Market
2.3.1 SWOT
2.3.2 Dynamics
3 Environmental Analysis
3.1 Policy
3.2 Economic
3.3 Technology
3.4 Market Entry
4 Market Segmentation by Type
4.1 Market Size
4.1.1 Global Wall-Mount Type Market, 2011-2016
4.1.2 Global Ceiling-Mount Type Market, 2011-2016
4.1.3 Global Cabinet-Mount Type Market, 2011-2016
4.2 Market Forecast
4.2.1 Global Wall-Mount Type Market Forecast, 2017-2022
4.2.2 Global Ceiling-Mount Type Market Forecast, 2017-2022
4.2.3 Global Cabinet-Mount Type Market Forecast, 2017-2022
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market Size
5.1.1 Energy Recovery Ventilator in Residential Market, 2011-2016
5.1.2 Energy Recovery Ventilator in Commercial Market, 2011-2016
5.2 Market Forecast
5.2.1 Energy Recovery Ventilator in Residential Market Forecast, 2017-2022
5.2.2 Energy Recovery Ventilator in Commercial Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6 Market Segmentation by Region
6.1 Market Size
6.1.1 North America
6.1.1.1 North America Energy Recovery Ventilator Market, 2011-2016
6.1.1.2 North America Energy Recovery Ventilator Market by Type
6.1.1.3 North America Energy Recovery Ventilator Market by Application
6.1.2 Europe
6.1.2.1 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilator Market, 2011-2016
6.1.2.2 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilator Market by Type
6.1.2.3 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilator Market by Application
6.1.3 Asia
6.1.3.1 Asia Energy Recovery Ventilator Market, 2011-2016
6.1.3.2 Asia Energy Recovery Ventilator Market by Type
6.1.3.3 Asia Energy Recovery Ventilator Market by Application
6.1.4 South America
6.1.4.1 South America Energy Recovery Ventilator Market, 2011-2016
6.1.4.2 South America Energy Recovery Ventilator Market by Type
6.1.4.3 South America Energy Recovery Ventilator Market by Application
6.1.5 Africa
6.1.5.1 Africa Energy Recovery Ventilator Market, 2011-2016
6.1.5.2 Africa Energy Recovery Ventilator Market by Type
6.1.5.3 Africa Energy Recovery Ventilator Market by Application
6.2 Market Forecast
6.2.1 North America Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6.2.2 Europe Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6.2.3 Asia Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6.2.4 South America Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6.2.5 Africa Market Forecast, 2017-2022
7 Market Competitive
7.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Market by Vendors
7.2 Market Concentration
7.3 Price & Factors
7.4 Marketing Channel
8 Major Vendors
8.1 United Technologies (Carrier)
8.1.1 Profile
8.1.2 Business Performance
8.2 Johnson Controls
8.2.1 Profile
8.2.2 Business Performance
8.3 Daikin Industries
8.3.1 Profile
8.3.2 Business Performance
8.4 Trane
8.4.1 Profile
8.4.2 Business Performance
8.5 Nortek
8.5.1 Profile
8.5.2 Business Performance
8.6 Lennox International
8.6.1 Profile
8.6.2 Business Performance
8.7 Mitsubishi Electric
8.7.1 Profile
8.7.2 Business Performance
8.8 Greenheck
8.8.1 Profile
8.8.2 Business Performance
8.9 FUJITSU
8.9.1 Profile
8.9.2 Business Performance
8.10 Zehnder
8.10.1 Profile
8.10.2 Business Performance
8.11 LG Electronics
8.12 Renewaire
8.13 Ostberg
9 ConclusionTable Product Specifications of Energy Recovery Ventilator
Continued....
