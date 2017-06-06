Global Smart Thermostats Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast To 2022
PUNE, INDIA, June 6, 2017
Global Smart Thermostats market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Honeywell
Nest
ecobee
Lennox
Daikin
Trane
White Rogers
Carrier
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Smart Thermostats in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Wired Smart Thermostats
Wireless Smart Thermostats
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Smart Thermostats for each application, including
Smart Homes
Healthcare
Commercial
Industrial Buildings
Office Buildings
Table of Contents
1 Smart Thermostats Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Thermostats
1.2 Smart Thermostats Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Smart Thermostats Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Smart Thermostats Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Wired Smart Thermostats
1.2.4 Wireless Smart Thermostats
1.3 Global Smart Thermostats Segment by Application
1.3.1 Smart Thermostats Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Smart Homes
1.3.3 Healthcare
1.3.4 Commercial
1.3.5 Industrial Buildings
1.3.6 Office Buildings
1.4 Global Smart Thermostats Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Smart Thermostats Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Smart Thermostats (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Smart Thermostats Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Smart Thermostats Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
………….
7 Global Smart Thermostats Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Honeywell
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Smart Thermostats Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Honeywell Smart Thermostats Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Nest
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Smart Thermostats Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Nest Smart Thermostats Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 ecobee
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Smart Thermostats Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 ecobee Smart Thermostats Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Lennox
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Smart Thermostats Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
..…..Continued
