Corrugated Packaging Market Analysis and Global Forecast to 2027
Global Corrugated Packaging Market Research Report - Forecast to 2027PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Synopsis of Corrugated Packaging Market:
The global corrugated packaging market has experienced a humongous growth over the past years and as per the estimation the global corrugated packaging market will grow more on a rapid pace during the forecast period. The rising population and growing per capita income are the major growth driver for this market. Along with this the growing applications segment such as food & beverages, personal care, Pharmaceuticals & healthcare, paper industry, electronic goods have contributed a major role in the overall market growth. Corrugated Packaging is one of the most preferred packaging for small, medium and large sized products which in turn has increased the demand across the globe. Growing ecommerce industry has become on the major trend in the global corrugated packaging market. Banning of plastic packaging has also become the major reason for the rising demand of corrugated packaging market.
Geographically, North America has accounted the major market share in 2015 followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe.
Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1205
Key Players of Corrugated Packaging Market:
• Mondi
• Smurfit Kappa
• Roch-Tenn
• Archis Packaging
• Carter Holt Harvey
• Dunapack Packaging
• Induspac
Segmentation:
As per MRFR analysis, the global corrugated packaging market has been segmented into:
By Applications: Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Paper Industry, Electronic Goods and Others
By Types: Slotted boxes, Telescope boxes, Self-Erecting Boxes / Auto-Bottom Boxes, Bliss / Rigid Boxes & others
By Wall Construction: Single-Wall Corrugated Sheet, Double-Wall Corrugated Packaging and Triple-Wall Corrugated Packaging.
Study Objectives of Corrugated Packaging Market:
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Corrugated Packaging Market
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
• To Analyse the Global Corrugated Packaging Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)
• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by applications types and wall construction
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
• To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Corrugated Packaging Market.
Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/corrugated-packaging-market-1205
About Market Research Future:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Technologies and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.
Contact:
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers
Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,
Pune - 411028
Maharashtra, India
+1 646 845 9312
Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
email us here