Global Mashed Potatoes Market 2017 - Research Methodology, Market Dynamics, Key Players, Segmentation and Forecast 2022

Mashed potatoes are obtained by mashing boiled potatoes and provide plentiful vitamins, minerals, and vitamin to the body. It is one of the simple dishes to prepare and can be complemented with several dishes. Many companies provide mashed potatoes with diverse palates. Since these potatoes have lots of fibers, protein, and carbohydrates, they are very healthy too. Changing lifestyles and busy daily schedules of customers across the globe are altering the food paradigm and placing huge pressure on F&B industry. And this pressure translates to the demands made by global customers for food items which are convenient to eat, takes less time to get prepared, organic, tasty and healthy at same time. This shift in changing lifestyles and less personal time drive the global market for mashed potatoes. Moreover easy availability of their raw material in the market influences the growth of market positively. However, the presence of other alternatives in the market can impair the market growth. Regionally, mashed potatoes are largely produced in Europe and their growing demand in Europe as well as in America due to their health benefits will drive the market in these regions.Research MethodologyFirstly, the report provides a brief introduction of the market and deals with detailed research methodology for calculating market size and forecasts, secondary data sources used and the primary inputs which were taken for data validation. This section also outlines various segmentation which has been covered as part of the report.Market DynamicsNext, the section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry, global and regional regulations which are determining the market growth. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter's five forces model as a part of this report section.SegmentationThirdly, Mashed Potatoes Market has been segmented on the basis of application, form, distribution channel and geography as follows:By ApplicationFood IngredientFood ProductSnacksCulinaryBy FormPowderSolidBy Distribution ChannelHypermarket storesSupermarket storesRetailersOnlineBy GeographyAmericasNorth AmericaSouth AmericaEurope Middle East and AfricaEuropeThe Middle East and AfricaAsia PacificMarket PlayersFinally, competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Hungry Jack Potatoes, Pomuni, Continental and Simply Potatoes among others.Table of Content1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Executive Summary4. Market Dynamics4.1. Market Overview and Segmentations4.2. Drivers4.3. Restraints4.4. Opportunities4.5. Porter's Five Forces4.6. Supplier Outlook4.7. Industry Outlook4.8. Industry Value Chain Analysis4.9. Scenario Analysis5. Global Mashed Potatoes Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)5.1. Food Ingredient5.2. Food Product5.2.1. Snacks5.2.2. Culinary6. Global Mashed Potatoes Market Forecast by Form (US$ billion)6.1. Powder6.2. Solid7. Global Mashed Potatoes Market Forecast by Distribution Channel (US$ billion)7.1. Hypermarket stores7.2. Supermarket stores7.3. Retailer7.4. Online8. Global Mashed Potatoes Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)8.1. Americas8.1.1.North America8.1.2.South America8.2. Europe Middle East and Africa8.2.1.Europe8.2.2.Middle East and Africa8.3. Asia Pacific9. Competitive Intelligence9.1. Market Share of Key Players9.2. Investment Analysis9.3. Recent Deals9.4. Strategies of Key Players10. Company Profiles10.1. Hungry Jack Potatoes10.2. Pomuni10.3. Continental10.4. Simply Potatoes10.5. Knorr10.6. Agristo10.7. McCain10.8. Idahoan Foods10.9. Pineland Farms Potato Company10.10. Hormel Foods