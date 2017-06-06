Global Mashed Potatoes Market 2017 - Research Methodology, Market Dynamics, Key Players, Segmentation and Forecast 2022
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategiesPUNE, INDIA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mashed potatoes are obtained by mashing boiled potatoes and provide plentiful vitamins, minerals, and vitamin to the body. It is one of the simple dishes to prepare and can be complemented with several dishes. Many companies provide mashed potatoes with diverse palates. Since these potatoes have lots of fibers, protein, and carbohydrates, they are very healthy too. Changing lifestyles and busy daily schedules of customers across the globe are altering the food paradigm and placing huge pressure on F&B industry. And this pressure translates to the demands made by global customers for food items which are convenient to eat, takes less time to get prepared, organic, tasty and healthy at same time. This shift in changing lifestyles and less personal time drive the global market for mashed potatoes. Moreover easy availability of their raw material in the market influences the growth of market positively. However, the presence of other alternatives in the market can impair the market growth. Regionally, mashed potatoes are largely produced in Europe and their growing demand in Europe as well as in America due to their health benefits will drive the market in these regions.
Research Methodology
Firstly, the report provides a brief introduction of the market and deals with detailed research methodology for calculating market size and forecasts, secondary data sources used and the primary inputs which were taken for data validation. This section also outlines various segmentation which has been covered as part of the report.
Market Dynamics
Next, the section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry, global and regional regulations which are determining the market growth. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter’s five forces model as a part of this report section.
Segmentation
Thirdly, Mashed Potatoes Market has been segmented on the basis of application, form, distribution channel and geography as follows:
By Application
Food Ingredient
Food Product
Snacks
Culinary
By Form
Powder
Solid
By Distribution Channel
Hypermarket stores
Supermarket stores
Retailers
Online
By Geography
Americas
North America
South America
Europe Middle East and Africa
Europe
The Middle East and Africa
Asia Pacific
Market Players
Finally, competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Hungry Jack Potatoes, Pomuni, Continental and Simply Potatoes among others.
Table of Content
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Overview and Segmentations
4.2. Drivers
4.3. Restraints
4.4. Opportunities
4.5. Porter's Five Forces
4.6. Supplier Outlook
4.7. Industry Outlook
4.8. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.9. Scenario Analysis
5. Global Mashed Potatoes Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)
5.1. Food Ingredient
5.2. Food Product
5.2.1. Snacks
5.2.2. Culinary
6. Global Mashed Potatoes Market Forecast by Form (US$ billion)
6.1. Powder
6.2. Solid
7. Global Mashed Potatoes Market Forecast by Distribution Channel (US$ billion)
7.1. Hypermarket stores
7.2. Supermarket stores
7.3. Retailer
7.4. Online
8. Global Mashed Potatoes Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)
8.1. Americas
8.1.1.North America
8.1.2.South America
8.2. Europe Middle East and Africa
8.2.1.Europe
8.2.2.Middle East and Africa
8.3. Asia Pacific
9. Competitive Intelligence
9.1. Market Share of Key Players
9.2. Investment Analysis
9.3. Recent Deals
9.4. Strategies of Key Players
10. Company Profiles
10.1. Hungry Jack Potatoes
10.2. Pomuni
10.3. Continental
10.4. Simply Potatoes
10.5. Knorr
10.6. Agristo
10.7. McCain
10.8. Idahoan Foods
10.9. Pineland Farms Potato Company
10.10. Hormel Foods
