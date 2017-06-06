EJL Wireless Research adds the Nokia Flexi Multiradio 10 FBBC Baseband Capacity Expansion Unit to its DNA-I series

Product Code: DNAI-I-2017-002 Earl Lum, President EJL Wireless Research

The multimode capacity expansion unit from Nokia allows mobile operators to double the capacity of the FSMF eNodeB solution

Design changes in the Flexi Multiradio solution include changes to the overall switching architecture as well as the ASIC and network processor.” — Earl Lum, President

SALEM, NH, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EJL Wireless Research is announcing a new report within its proprietary DNA-I series, a Nokia Flexi Multiradio 10 FBBC baseband capacity expansion unit.

“This is our first opportunity to look into Nokia's Flexi Multiradio 10 Base Station platform. The FBBC baseband capacity expansion unit is a compact and easy upgrade for mobile operators using the FSMF system module. We are anticipating the release of subsequent DNA-I reports on the Flexi Multiradio 10 platform including the FSMF FDD-LTE and FSIH TDD-LTE system modules,” said founder and President, Earl Lum.

“The multi-mode FBBC baseband capacity expansion unit supports in LTE mode a maximum downlink throughput of 450Mbps and uplink throughput of 150Mbps and is also capable of supporting 2x2 MIMO and a maximum of 3 cells. Design changes in the Flexi Multiradio solution include changes to the overall switching architecture as well as the ASIC and network processor. EJL Wireless Research continues to lead the wireless market research segment with innovative and cutting edge research such as its DNA-I series of products.

The following semiconductor & passive component suppliers are included in this report: Analog Devices, Cavium, Fairchild Semiconductor, Integrated Device Technology, Kemet, NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic, Pulse Electronics, SK hynix, STMicroelectronics, Tatien, Texas Instruments, Vishay Semiconductors, and Xilinx.

