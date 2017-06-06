UK Tech Company Sondrel Forms Largest Chip Design Consultancy in Europe
The formerly known IMGWorks will become Sondrel SoC Solutions, and provide System on Chip design and software integration support for OEMsREADING, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK Company Sondrel today announced that with the acquisition of IMGWorks completed it has now created the largest digital Chip Design Consultancy in Europe.
Sondrel’s UK engineering teams are now located in three design centres – Reading, Kings Langley and Bristol. The acquisition also expands its international design centre locations, adding an Indian and Polish office to its existing network in Morocco, France and China.
The formerly known IMGWorks will become Sondrel SoC Solutions, and provide System on Chip design and software integration support for OEM’s (original equipment manufacturers) and fabless semiconductor companies in the US, Asia and EMEA.
Sondrel CEO, Graham Curren commented, “An enhanced UK engineering presence and scope, coupled with a larger network of global design centres, enables us to deliver both technical depth and engineering scale to our international customer base. “
Today’s chip designs for advanced applications require large engineering teams equipped with the latest CAD tools. With such high operational costs, time to money and time to market considerations heavily dictate the development of these cutting-edge technology designs. Typically, development teams use significant amounts of 3rd party IP to speed up and de-risk the project time-line. Efficient integration of this IP and sub-systems into one SoC is vital. The Sondrel SoC solutions team specialises in the fast construction and build of sub-systems and system-on-chip end solutions using advanced techniques and in-house developed IP.
Sondrel is already internationally recognised for its IC design services capability with global reach in design, verification, DfT and physical implementation engineering. The new business unit will draw on this engineering scale and customer base. Sondrel’s focus on image processing and GPU applications positions it well in growth areas such as ADAS, intelligence (AI) and machine vision & learning devices.
Sondrel Corporate Overview
About Sondrel
Sondrel was founded in 2002, and is a privately held UK company, providing silicon chip design services. With design centres in China, Europe and Morocco, Sondrel provides engineering consultancy supporting an international client base, designing the technology products and infrastructure that we now all take for granted, for example in our cars, consumer products and communications networks. In association with industry partners we are also leading the creation of a new eco-system to support the growth of the connected world through the Internet of Things.
Our engineers have substantial expertise and relationships with IP providers, EDA tool suppliers and foundries. We work with large multi-national companies and SMEs to achieve the quality, reliability and time to market targets required for today’s increasingly complex technology applications.
