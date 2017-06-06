Biomass Fuel Market 2017 Global Industry Sales, Consumption and Key Players Analysis Forecasts to 2022
Global Biomass Fuel market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Diester Industries
Neste Oil Rotterdam
ADM
Infinita Renovables
Biopetrol
Cargill
Ital Green Oil
Glencore
Louis Dreyfus
Renewable Energy Group
RBF Port Neches
Ag Processing
Elevance
Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Evergreen Bio Fuels
Minnesota Soybean Processors
Caramuru
Jinergy
Hebei Jingu Group
Longyan Zhuoyue
Shandong Jinjiang
Poet
Valero
Green Plains
Flint Hills Resources
Abengoa Bioenergy
Pacific Ethanol
CropEnergies
Raizen
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Biomass Fuel in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Bioethanol
Biodiesel
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Biomass Fuel for each application, including
Industrial Fuels
Transportation Fuels
Chemical Industry
Table of Contents
