Artificial Intelligence 2017 US Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 47.50% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the artificial intelligence market in the US education sector to grow at a CAGR of 47.50% during the period 2017-2021.

PUNE, INDIA, June 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / --DescriptionArtificial intelligence analyzes huge data sets at granular levels. These data can potentially help both students and mentors who are involved in the developmental and personalized education process. Irrespective of the subject, these solutions have capabilities to create personalized learning profiles for students. The technology helps educators to develop optimized learning processes for every student.Covered in this reportThe report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the artificial intelligence market in the US education sector for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through sales of artificial intelligence software-based products and complementary services to customers in the education market.Get Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1095071-artificial-intelligence-market-in-the-us-education-sector-2017-2021 The Artificial Intelligence Market in the US Education Sector 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.Key vendors• Cognii• IBM• Nuance Communications• Quantum Adaptive LearningOther prominent vendors• ALEKS• Blackboard• DreamBox Learning• Jenzabar• Microsoft• PearsonMarket driver• Growing collaboration among vendors and institutions.• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket challenge• Steering cognition developments.• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket trend• Artificial intelligence services through mobile devices.• For a full, detailed list, view our reportKey questions answered in this report• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1095071-artificial-intelligence-market-in-the-us-education-sector-2017-2021 Table of Contents -Major Key PointsPART 01: Executive summaryPART 02: Scope of the reportMarket overviewTop-vendor offeringsPART 03: Market research methodologyResearch methodologyEconomic indicatorsPART 04: IntroductionKey market highlightsPART 05: Market overviewMarket size and forecastFive forces analysisPART 06: Market segmentation by end-userArtificial intelligence market in US education sector by end-userArtificial intelligence market in US higher education sectorArtificial intelligence market in US K-12 education sectorPART 07: Market segmentationÂ by modelArtificial intelligence market in US education sector by modelArtificial intelligence market in US education sector by learner modelArtificial intelligence market in US education sector by pedagogical modelArtificial intelligence market in US education sector by domain modelPART 08: Market driversRise in inclusion of intelligent adaptive learning (IAL)Upsurge in ITSGrowing collaboration among vendors and institutionsLeveraging on available devices and infrastructurePART 09: Impact of driversPART 10: Market challengesBudget limitationsSteering cognition developmentsIssues related to ITSSustainability issuesPART 11: Impact of drivers and challengesPART 12: Market trendsArtificial intelligence-empowered educational gamesArtificial intelligence services through mobile devicesAssists collaborative learning modelFacilitates better course designing activitiesPART 13: Vendor landscapeCompetitive scenarioCompetitive benchmarkingPART 14: Key vendor analysisCogniiIBMQuantum Adaptive LearningPART 15: Other prominent vendorsALEKSBlackboardDreamBox LearningJenzabarMicrosoftPearson………..CONTINUEDBuy Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1095071 CONTACT US :NORAH TRENTPartner Relations & Marketing Managersales@wiseguyreports.comPh: +1-646-845-9349 (US)Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)About UsWise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industryresearch reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.