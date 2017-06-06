Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market: Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research DatabasePUNE, INDIA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Industry
Latest Report on Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Global Analysis & 2022 Forecast Research Study
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Celanese
DuPont
Solutia
Denki Kagaku Kogyo
Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry
Nevinnomyssky Azot JSC
Japan VAM & Poval
Kuraray
OCI
Sinopec
Anhui Wanwei Group
Yibing Tianyuan Group
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Low Viscosity (4.0～7.0)
Medium Viscosity (21.0～33.0)
High Viscosity (40.0～65.0)
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) for each application, including
Chemical Industry
Textile
Construction
Pharmaceutical
Others
Some Major Points from Table of content:
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Research Report 2017
1 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)
1.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Low Viscosity (4.0～7.0)
1.2.4 Medium Viscosity (21.0～33.0)
1.2.5 High Viscosity (40.0～65.0)
1.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Chemical Industry
1.3.3 Textile
1.3.4 Construction
1.3.5 Pharmaceutical
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.4 Manufacturers Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)
3.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.4 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.5 North America Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.6 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.7 China Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.8 Japan Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.9 Southeast Asia Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.10 India Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
4 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Consumption by Region (2012-2017)
4.2 North America Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.3 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.4 China Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.5 Japan Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.6 Southeast Asia Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.7 India Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
5 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Price by Type (2012-2017)
5.4 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production Growth by Type (2012-2017)
Continued…..
