Machine Vision 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 8.92% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global machine vision market to grow at a CAGR of 8.92% during the period 2017-2021.PUNE, INDIA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Global Machine Vision Market
Description
The machine vision technology analyzes and inspects images through various machine vision software, hardware, and accessories. This technology includes four processes - identification, guidance, measurement, and inspection. The machine vision technology captures an image; transfers it to the processor; reports it to the processor system for inspection; and then provides the processed results to take action accordingly. The global machine vision market encompasses cameras; vision systems; and others which consists of accessories such as optics, sensors, lighting, frame-grabbers, and cables, which work as supports for the machine vision technology.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global machine vision market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Machine Vision Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Cognex Corporation
• Basler
• Teledyne DALSA
• OMRON
• Keyence
Other prominent vendors
• Datalogic
• Edmund Optics
• Allied Vision Technologies
Market driver
• Increasing demand for machine vision systems from automotive industry.
Market challenge
• Developing smart cameras at lower price.
Market trend
• Incorporation of thermal inspection in machine vision systems.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product type
• Global machine vision market by vision system
• Global machine vision market by camera
• Global machine vision market by others
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
• Global machine vision market by industrial sector
• Global machine vision market by non-industrial sector
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Global machine vision market by geography
• Machine vision market in APAC
• Machine vision market in EMEA
• Machine vision market in Americas
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 11: Market trends
• Incorporation of thermal inspection in machine vision systems
• Requirement from vision guided robots in manufacturing activities
• Rise in demand for Industrial Internet of Things
• Advancement in high-speed application
PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Other prominent vendors
• Key vendor analysis
• Basler
• Cognex Corporation
• KEYENCE
• OMRON
• Teledyne DALSA
• Recent developments
………..CONTINUED
