Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market is Grow at CAGR of 8.22 % by 2022
Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market is expected to grow with the CAGR 8.22 % of more than from 2016 to 2022, and with this it is predictable to cross USD 1,500 Million
The applications of 1,6 hexanediol are diverse namely in the production of polyurethanes, acrylates, coatings, adhesives, plasticizers, and unsaturated polyester resins and others . Polyurethane, acrylic and coating applications account for the largest share of the global demand. The advancements technology and development of bio based raw materials are expected to influence the growth of the 1, 6 hexanediol market.
Key Players
The key players of 1,6 Hexanediols market report includes BASF, Potashcorp, Yara International, CF Industries, Group DF, Togliatti, OCI Nitrogen, Agrium, Sabic, Koch Fertilizer and others.
Regional insights
“Asia-Pacific is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period”
The APAC region Coated Abrasives market is expected to grow due to rapid industrializations, favourable government regulations and increase in per captia income. The rapid growth of end user industry such as automotive, fabrication and transportation in China, India and Japan is anticipated to drive the Asia-Pacific market for paint and coatings for the forecasted period. Major players are also targeting developing regions in order to maximize the profit and meet the growing demand in those regions.
European witnessed a significant growth owing to being prominent player of automobile sector and consumer appliances. After economic downturn, the government is focusing more on non-woven fabric which significantly increase the product demand in this region.
Scope of the study
The scope of the study categorizes the 1,6 Hexanediols market as application.
By Application
• Polyurethane
• Acrylics
• Adhesive
• Paints & Coatings
• Polyester Resins
• Plasticizers
Region Geographic
Americas
• North America
• US
• Canada
Europe
• Western Europe
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• U.K
Asia– Pacific
• Asia
• China
• India
• Japan
