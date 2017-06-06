Pasta Market Analysis 2016-2022: Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects
Market Overview
Pasta is an Italian dish comprising of dough prepared from flour and water, extruded or stamped into various shapes. It is the form of food preparations of Italian origin which is commercially produced and cooked in boiling water.
Due to urbanization and growing consumer’s demand for different cuisines have made pasta popular across the globe. Dried pasta has enhanced shelf life, so key players are investing more in the commercial production on a larger scale, however fresh pasta is also popular because of its tender texture. Readymade pasta sauce are also provided in the pasta package, making it convenient for the consumers. Globally, pasta market is growing at the rate of 3.5% during 2016 to 2022.
Competitive Analysis-
The major Key Players in Pasta Market are
• American Italian Pasta Company (U.S.)
• Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. (U.S.)
• Campbell Soup Company (U.S.)
• Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)
• Fiori-Bruna Pasta Products (U.S.)
• ConAgra Foods, Inc. (U.S.)
• General Mills (U.S.)
• Pasta Jesce (Italy)
Global pasta market is highly concentrated in Europe. APAC has huge potential for pasta, as there is rise in disposable income, increased in demand for and convenience food. Pasta manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product line such as ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat pasta products so as to increase consumer volume.
Market Forecast
Various factors such as rise in the number of wheat allergies and gluten intolerance, demand for gluten free pasta has been increasing. The demand for gluten free pasta will drive the market growth from 2016 to 2021. Also, with the growth of convenience food market, certified organic pasta and increase in the demand for vegan pasta has boosted the sales of pasta. With the growing working population and hectic work schedule, these factors have led to the rise in demand for pasta. These factors will play a key role in the growth of pasta market at the CAGR of 3.5% during 2016-2022.
Downstream Analysis-
Penne and spaghetti holds a promising market as it is popular in various pasta recipes across the globe. In other pasta, lasagna pasta sheets has seen growing demand, as demand for baked pasta dishes has been increasing. Key players are also investing in micro-wave friendly packaged pasta, as working class population has increased. Whole grain pasta and gluten free pasta have shown highest potential in the market. Due to rise in number of people following vegan diet, vegan pasta products are famous amongst such groups. These aspects will drive the growth of pasta market at the CAGR of 3.5% during 2016-2022.
Access the market data and market information presented through more than 25 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 110 numbers of pages of the project report “Pasta Market - Forecast to 2022”
Regional Analysis
The Global Pasta Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these Europe region has the major market share in terms of consumption. The market is projected to grow at a steady pace in the review period. Asia-pacific will be the fastest growing region in the pasta market and high growth in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and the Latin American countries, offers ample opportunities for expansion to major players. There is high consumption of convenience food products in growing economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America
Market Segmentation-
Global pasta market is segmented by source, type, form, functionality and region
