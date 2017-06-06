Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia Therapeutic and Drug Pipeline Review H1
Global Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia Drugs and Companies Pipeline Review H1 2017PUNE, INDIA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), also known as chronic myelogenous leukemia, is a type of cancer that starts in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow and invades the blood. Risk factors for CML include high-dose radiation, age and gender. Symptoms include weakness, fatigue, night sweats, weight loss, fever, bone pain, an enlarged spleen and pain or a sense of fullness in the belly. Treatment includes radiation therapy, blood cell transplantation and chemotherapy.
Report Highlights
Pharmaceutical and Healthcare latest pipeline guide Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) - Pipeline Review, H1 2017, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) (Oncology)
Number of Products under Development for Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia), H1 2017 18Number of Products under Development by Companies, H1 2017 The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.
The Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) (Oncology) pipeline guide
Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) (Oncology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is
Scope
- The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) (Oncology).
- The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) (Oncology) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
- The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.
- The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.
- The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) (Oncology) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.
- The pipeline guide evaluates Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) (Oncology) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.
- The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.
- The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) (Oncology)
Reasons to buy
- Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.
- Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.
- Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) (Oncology).
- Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.
- Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.
- Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it’s most promising pipeline therapeutics.
- Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) (Oncology) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.
- Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.
Table of Content: Key Points
Table of Contents 2
Introduction 6
Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) – Overview 7
Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) – Therapeutics Development 8
Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) – Therapeutics Assessment 25
Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) – Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development 39
Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) – Drug Profiles 71
Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) – Dormant Projects 452
Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) – Discontinued Products 456
Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) – Product Development Milestones 458
…Continued
