Dental CAM Milling Machine Market is expected to reach USD 1415.6 million by 2022
Dental CAM milling machine market info, by type (Lab scale milling machine, and office scale milling machine), by application, by end user - Forecast to 2022
Market research future published a cooked research report on global dental CAM milling machine market. The Global Market For Dental CAM Milling Machine is growing steadily and expected to reach USD 1415.6 million by the end of 2022.
The global dental CAM milling machine market has been evaluated as steadily growing market and expected that the market will reach high growth figures. There has been a tremendous growth in the adoption rate of the CAD/CAM systems in the field of dental science. Due to the benefits offered by the dental CAM milling machines such as high precision, enhanced speed of the process of restorations, there has been huge demand for dental CAM milling machines in the dental laboratories as well as dental clinics and it has a high importance in the market. People are now more aware about the aesthetic value of the teeth, and are willing to spend a good sum of money for the dental replacements and fixtures using implants and prosthetics. Due to this, there has been a growth in the dental cosmetic surgeries ultimately helping in boosting the revenues in the dental CAM milling machine market. The cosmetic dentistry market value is estimated to surpass $20 billion mark by the year 2022.
There are dental service organizations which enable dentists to invest in the new technologies and help dentists incorporated these technologies into practice. The growth in the DSOs has been crucial in driving the dental CAM milling machine market. Dentists are now using variety of dental materials for the restorations. The materials are used according to the type of restoration, cost of the material, patient budget and durability of the material. The variety in the material and its affordability has lead people to undergo restoration procedures.
Test the market data and market information presented through more than 86 market data tables and 32 figures spread over 97 numbers of pages of the project report.
On the other hand, the initial investment in the dental CAD/CAM systems is around USD 60,000+. These complicated systems need regular maintenance in order to work efficiently where the maintenance cost is also way too high. Burden of this high costs compels small scale dentists to make crunching calculations on potential return of investments. Small capital and high cost raises the affordability issues for the dentists. This factor can hamper the growth of the dental CAM milling machine market.
Key Players
• Axsys Incorporated,
• B&D Dental Technologies,
• DATRON AG,
• Dentsply Sirona,
• KaVo Dental GmbH,
• Planmeca OY,
• Straumann,
• Yenadent Ltd
Regional Analysis:
Depending on geographic region, dental CAM milling machine market is segmented into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Globally Europe is the largest market for dental CAM milling machines. The Europe market for dental CAM milling machines is expected to reach at USD 609.7 million by the end of the forecasted period. North America is the second-largest market for dental CAM milling machines which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4%. Asia pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in dental CAM milling machine market.
Segmentation:
Dental CAM milling machine market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises of lab scale milling machine, and office scale milling machine. On the basis of application, market is segmented into crowns, dentures, bridges, veneers and inlays/onlays. On the basis of end user, market is segmented into dental laboratory, dental clinic, and research/academic institutes.
