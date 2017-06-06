Distribution Software 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 9.50% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global distribution software market to grow at a CAGR of 9.50% during the period 2017-2021.PUNE, INDIA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Global Distribution Software Market
Description
Distribution software provides broad visibility across the entire organization, and delivers unparalleled control in managing thousands of transactions, suppliers, and customers while simultaneously tracking millions of inventory items. This software is largely adopted across many distribution industries, including auto and truck parts, building materials, chemical supplies, electrical goods, electronics, food and beverage, fasteners, general wholesale, industrial machinery, irrigation systems and parts, janitorial and sanitation, medical and dental supplies, paper and packaging materials, restaurant equipment and supplies, and safety products.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global distribution software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from distribution services and vendors providing extended operational support (such as data loading, data cleansing, exception handling, and monitoring) on an ongoing basis.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Distribution Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• SAP
• Oracle
• Sage Group
• Infor
• JDA Software Group
Other prominent vendors
• AccSoft Business Solutions
• Acumatica
• ADS Solutions
• Agnitech
• Blue Link Associates
• Cadre Software
• Cloud 9 ERP Solutions
• Data-Basics
• DDI System
• Distribution One
• ECOUNT
• Epicor
• Exact
• Fasttrack Solutions
• Fishbowl
• FlowTrac
• inFlow Inventory Software
• JCurve Solutions
• Syncron
• SYSPRO
• Vormittag Associates
Market driver
• Increased adoption of cloud-based distribution software.
Market challenge
• Lack of awareness about distribution software among end-users.
Market trend
• Supply chain inefficiencies and need for transparency.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Global economic outlook
• Global economic overview and its impact on the market and vendors
PART 06: Market landscape
• Methodology
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Market assumptions
• Five forces analysis
PART 07: Market segmentation by deployment model
• Global distribution software market by deployment model
• Global on-premises distribution software market
• Global cloud-based distribution software market
• Deployment offers by some major vendors
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Global distribution software market by geography
PART 09: Buying criteria
• Buying criteria
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 12: Market trends
• Introduction of distribution mobile apps
• Emergence of omnichannel retailing
• Supply chain inefficiencies and need for transparency
PART 13: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Major-vendor offerings
• Vendor matrix
• Comparative chart for vendors
• Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
