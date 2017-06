Distribution Software 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 9.50% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global distribution software market to grow at a CAGR of 9.50% during the period 2017-2021.

PUNE, INDIA, June 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / --DescriptionDistribution software provides broad visibility across the entire organization, and delivers unparalleled control in managing thousands of transactions, suppliers, and customers while simultaneously tracking millions of inventory items. This software is largely adopted across many distribution industries, including auto and truck parts, building materials, chemical supplies, electrical goods, electronics, food and beverage, fasteners, general wholesale, industrial machinery, irrigation systems and parts, janitorial and sanitation, medical and dental supplies, paper and packaging materials, restaurant equipment and supplies, and safety products.Covered in this reportThe report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global distribution software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from distribution services and vendors providing extended operational support (such as data loading, data cleansing, exception handling, and monitoring) on an ongoing basis.Get Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1236421-global-distribution-software-market-2017-2021 The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:• Americas• APAC• EMEAThe Global Distribution Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.Key vendors• SAP• Oracle• Sage Group• Infor• JDA Software GroupOther prominent vendors• AccSoft Business Solutions• Acumatica• ADS Solutions• Agnitech• Blue Link Associates• Cadre Software• Cloud 9 ERP Solutions• Data-Basics• DDI System• Distribution One• ECOUNT• Epicor• Exact• Fasttrack Solutions• Fishbowl• FlowTrac• inFlow Inventory Software• JCurve Solutions• Syncron• SYSPRO• Vormittag AssociatesMarket driver• Increased adoption of cloud-based distribution software.• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket challenge• Lack of awareness about distribution software among end-users.• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket trend• Supply chain inefficiencies and need for transparency.• For a full, detailed list, view our reportKey questions answered in this report• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1236421-global-distribution-software-market-2017-2021 Table of Contents -Major Key PointsPART 01: Executive summaryPART 02: Scope of the reportPART 03: Research MethodologyPART 04: Introduction• Key market highlightsPART 05: Global economic outlook• Global economic overview and its impact on the market and vendorsPART 06: Market landscape• Methodology• Market overview• Market size and forecast• Market assumptions• Five forces analysisPART 07: Market segmentation by deployment model• Global distribution software market by deployment model• Global on-premises distribution software market• Global cloud-based distribution software market• Deployment offers by some major vendorsPART 08: Geographical segmentation• Global distribution software market by geographyPART 09: Buying criteria• Buying criteriaPART 10: Decision frameworkPART 11: Drivers and challenges• Market drivers• Impact of drivers on key customer segments• Market challenges• Impact of challenges on key customer segmentsPART 12: Market trends• Introduction of distribution mobile apps• Emergence of omnichannel retailing• Supply chain inefficiencies and need for transparencyPART 13: Vendor landscape• Competitive scenario• Major-vendor offerings• Vendor matrix• Comparative chart for vendors• Other prominent vendors………..CONTINUEDBuy Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1236421 CONTACT US :NORAH TRENTPartner Relations & Marketing Managersales@wiseguyreports.comPh: +1-646-845-9349 (US)Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)About UsWise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industryresearch reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.