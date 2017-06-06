Global Airport Digitization Market to Expand at a CAGR of 7.26% by 2021
The analysts forecast the global airport digitization market to grow at a CAGR of 7.26% during the period 2017-2021.PUNE, INDIA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Global Airport Digitization Market
Description
The market focuses on the solutions provided directly or indirectly to the passengers in an airport. These services optimize the transfer or transit of the passenger through an airport with the aid of a network of physical devices, sensors, and machines integrated into a common framework through the Internet for effective data communications.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global airport digitization market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations, shipments, sales, volume, value and retrofit, spares and aftermarket services.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Airport Digitization Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Cisco Systems
• IBM
• Microsoft
• Siemens
• SITA
Other prominent vendors
• Apple
• Daifuku
• Living PlanIT
• Scarabee
• Wind River
Market driver
• Influence of Big Data
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Data privacy and protection
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Evolution of mobile-based applications
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
• Global airport digitization market by application
• Global airport digitization market in passenger screening and security
• Global airport digitization market in baggage services
• Global airport digitization market in passenger assistance and retail
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global airport digitization market by region
• Airport digitization market in the Americas
• Airport digitization market in EMEA
• Airport digitization market in APAC
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 10: Market trends
• Evolution of mobile-based applications
• Hyper-personalization of connected devices
• Adoption of beacon technology
PART 11: Digital makeover of global airports
PART 12: Innovation landscape
PART 13: Case studies
• Bengaluru International Airport, India
• Copenhagen Kastrup Airport (CPH), Denmark
• Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, Netherlands
PART 14: Vendor landscape
• Competitive landscape
• Cisco Systems
• IBM
• Microsoft
• Siemens
• SITA
• Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
