North America Body Lotion Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast To 2022
North America Body Lotion Market 2017
"Many Lotion products have Moisturizer functions, combined together, one common skin care product, Decontamination and water supplement.
This report studies the Lotion & Moisturizer market, by type(Dry Skin, Oily Skin and Normal Skin, others), by applications(Men Using Women Using and Baby Using)."
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Body Lotion in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Unilever PLC
L'Oréal S.A.
Procter & Gamble Co.
Johnson & Johnson
Shiseido Company
Beiersdorf AG
Avon Products Inc.
Clarins
Kao Corporation
Amore Pacific Group
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
Cavinkare
Cetaphil
Hain Celestial Group
Market Segment by Countries, covering
United States
Canada
Mexico
Market Segment by Type, covers
Dry Skin Body Lotion
Oily Skin Body Lotion
Normal Skin Body Lotion
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Men Using
Women Using
Baby Using
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Body Lotion Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Dry Skin Body Lotion
1.2.2 Oily Skin Body Lotion
1.2.3 Normal Skin Body Lotion
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Men Using
1.3.2 Women Using
1.3.3 Baby Using
1.4 Market Analysis by Countries
1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Mexico Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Canada Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Unilever PLC
2.1.1 Profile
2.1.2 Body Lotion Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Unilever PLC Body Lotion Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.1.4 Business Overview
2.1.5 Unilever PLC News
2.2 L'Oréal S.A.
2.2.1 Profile
2.2.2 Body Lotion Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 L'Oréal S.A. Body Lotion Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2.4 Business Overview
2.2.5 L'Oréal S.A. News
2.3 Procter & Gamble Co.
2.3.1 Profile
2.3.2 Body Lotion Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Procter & Gamble Co. Body Lotion Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3.4 Business Overview
2.3.5 Procter & Gamble Co. News
2.4 Johnson & Johnson
2.4.1 Profile
2.4.2 Body Lotion Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Johnson & Johnson Body Lotion Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4.4 Business Overview
2.4.5 Johnson & Johnson News
………….
3 North America Body Lotion Market Competition, by Manufacturer
3.1 North America Body Lotion Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)
3.2 North America Body Lotion Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)
3.3 North America Body Lotion Price by Manufacturers (2016-2017)
..…..Continued
