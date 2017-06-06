Automotive Personal Assistant System 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 31.57% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global automotive personal assistant system market to grow at a CAGR of 31.57% during the period 2017-2021.PUNE, INDIA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Global Automotive Personal Assistant System Market
Description
Modern vehicles are equipped with intelligent personal assistant systems to assess the vehicles' condition, avert potential hazards during driving, alert drivers proactively in the case of imminent dangers, estimate drivers' workload and driving patterns, and perform various other tasks. Automotive personal assistant systems perform these tasks based on inputs from multiple electronic components and associated systems deployed in the vehicles.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive personal assistant system market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Automotive Personal Assistant System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Nuance Communications
• Bosch
• BMW
• Tata Motors
Other prominent vendors
• Infotainment
• Telematics
• Voice recognition
• Connected cars
• Software system
Market driver
• Economies of scale enjoyed by the consumer electronics industry.
Market challenge
• Design complexity and technological hinges.
Market trend
• Voice biometrics to offer a personalized driving experience.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
• Overview
• Difference between ADAS and personal assistant systems
• Opportunities for service providers
• Value chain analysis
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
PART 06: Five forces analysis
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• The Americas
• EMEA
• APAC
PART 08: Market drivers
• Economies of scale enjoyed by the consumer electronics industry
• Increased demand for connectivity in vehicles
• Government intervention to increase in-vehicle safety and improvement in safety controls
• Embedded connectivity in BRIC nations
• Rise in the adoption of autonomy in vehicles
PART 09: Market challenges
• Design complexity and technological hinges
• Potential security breach
• Prioritization of content
• Rapid changes in technology and the associated cost
PART 10: Market trends
• Voice biometrics to offer a personalized driving experience
• Adoption of the Android operating system in the automotive industry
• Big data platform providing a huge scope for the automotive personal assistant system market
• OEMs to use artificial intelligence to enhance VR-based personal assistant systems
PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Other prominent vendors
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
• Nuance Communications
• Bosch
• BMW
• Tata Motors
………..CONTINUED
