Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Expanding at a Stable CAGR of 5% from 2016 to 2022

Actinic keratosis (AKs) are among the most frequent diagnosis in dermatological practice. Exponential increase in the incidence of AKs and their potential to evolve to squamous cell carcinoma have made the condition an increasingly important strategic health issue. AKs are the collections of abnormal skin cells known as keratinocytes. They are found in the upper layers of skin that developed after prolonged exposure to sun light and ultraviolet light. They are the strongest predictor of non-melanoma skin cancer in an individual, while some actinic keratoses will develop into an invasive form of skin cancer called squamous cell carcinoma (SCC). These spots tends to occur on the areas of high sun exposure such as the face, back of hands, ears and lips. They are most common in people who are in their 40s. global actinic keratosis treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~5% during the period 2016 to 2022
The market for actinic keratosis treatment is growing steadily. This is attributed to the factors such as; increasing incidence of actinic keratosis in different regions. As per Department of Dermatology, Northwestern University, in Australia 40% to 60% of adults are affected with actinic keratosis. The reason for high incidence of actinic keratosis in Australian people is that they live in the proximity of the equator and the vast population is fair skinned individuals. However, apart from the factors leading to the growth of this market, there are some restraints hampering the market growth such as lesser awareness in developing nations for actinic keratosis and related treatments.
Key Players for Global Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market:
• LEO Pharma Inc.,
• Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd,
• Biofrontera AG,
• DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,
• TOLMAR Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,
• Valeant,
• Galderma S.A.,
• Perrigo Company plc.
• others.
The Hottest Trend in the Market
Actinic Keratoses (AK) are pre-cancerous lesions that are developed on sun-exposed areas of skin. They most commonly appear as rough, dry and scaly patches on the skin sometimes hyperkeratotic lesion as a result of prolonged and repeated sun exposure. Actinic keratoses are warning signs that indicate that the skin has been damaged by ultraviolet (UV) radiation, and that there may be a higher risk of developing skin cancer. According to American Academy of Dermatology, actinic keratoses is the second leading cause of skin cancer deaths in the US, around 40% of all Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCCs) begin as actinic keratoses and approximately 50% of the world's population suffers from skin problems resulting from AK.
There are many treatments available to treat the actinic keratoses such as cryotherapy, curettage with or without electrosurgery, laser therapy, photodynamic therapy, chemical peeling and topical treatments. Out of which cryotherapy is by far the most commonly employed therapeutic modality in the US.
Segmentation:
On the basis of surgical procedures
• hotodynamic therapy,
• cryotherapy,
• curettage and desiccation,
• laser surgery,
• combination therapy
• others.
On the basis of prescription products
• fluorouracil cream,
• imiquimod cream,
• ingenol mebutate gel,
• diclofenac gel
• others.
On the basis of end users
• hospitals
• clinics
• oncology centers
• dermatology service centers
• others.
Table of Content
1. Introduction
1.1 Definition
1.2 Scope of Study
1.3 Research Objective
1.4 Assumptions & Limitations
1.5 Market Structure:
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Secondary Research
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
3.5 Macroeconomic Indicators
4 Market Factor Analysis
4.1 Porter’s five forces model
4.1.1 Bargaining Power of suppliers
4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Customer
4.1.3 Intensity of Competitor’s
4.1.4 Threat of New Entrants
5 Global Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market, by Surgical Procedure
Continue…..
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
