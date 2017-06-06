Paper Dyes Market is Expected to Grow at 6.0 % CAGR During 2016-2023
Paper Dyes Market Information-by Type , by Form, by Application (Printing, Writing Paper, Board, Newsprint), and by Region - Forecast till 2023
The market witnessed a significant growth over the forecasted period owing to growing applications such as into printing & writing paper, coated paper, packaging & board, newsprint, and others across various industries. Over the years Paper makers have used dyes. Seeing the growth in the paper industry it can be safely assumed that dyes for paper industry has a very promising future. Here is a comprehensive list of the various grades of paper that are open to dyeing such as writing and printing paper, laminated paper, tissues, napkin, facial wipes, toilet, towel, decorative paper, envelope grades, etc.
Key Players
Key players profiled in the global paper dyes market include BASF SE (Germany), Kemira (Europe), Chromatech Incorporated (US), Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland), Bodal Chemicals (India), Orion Colorchem Industries (India), Setaş Color Center (Turkey), Krishna Industries (India), Kolor Jet Chemical Pvt. Ltd (India), Dynasty Chemicals (Ningbo) Co., Ltd (China), and Others.
Regional Analysis
Within Asia Pacific, use of paper in packaging industry add the faster share growth of revenue followed by growth in printing paper and newsprint industry in countries such as China, Japan, Indonesia, and India. Furthermore, many paper packaging industry are coming up in the region adding to the growth of the segment. In this region, some new opportunities are driving new applications such as carbonless papers and thermal papers, eco-friendly dyes are considered as other driving factors in which dyes are free of harmful amines, biodegradable, free of heavy metals, and also certified from ETAD (Ecological and Toxicological Association of dyestuff). Furthermore, printing paper, packaging paper industry can be applicable in as, corrugated cases, packaging cartons, folding boxes and other products such as sacks, bags, etc. Packaging papers were the largest paper product segment in 2016 and accounted for over 40% share of the total market. Due to increasing demand in retail packaging, corrugated cases segment is likely to gain highest growth rate of paper dye market over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The global paper dyes market has been segmented into types, forms, and application. On the basis of types, the market has been divided into direct dyes, acid dyes, cationic.
Above all paper dyes, direct dyes which is available in both liquid and powder forms from organic dyes and also they are anionic water soluble colorants. Direct dyes have exceptional levelling properties, have fair to good light fastness, and highly staining, due to this direct paper dyes are applicable for high-temperature dyeing of cellulosic and polyester blends. Whereas, liquid direct paper dyes are very easy to apply in paper dye industry as compared to other dyes owing to this they are highly re-commended for the paper industry.
