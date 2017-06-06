Global HDPE Pipe Market 2017 - Research Methodology, Market Dynamics, Key Players, Segmentation and Forecast 2022
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategiesPUNE, INDIA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this report, the global HDPE Pipe market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of HDPE Pipe in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global HDPE Pipe market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
JM Eagle
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
WL Plastics
Armtec
ADS
Canada Culvert
Flying W Plastics
Ideal Pipe
Dura-Line (Audax Group)
Dynaflex Pipe Technologies
CRP Products
Plastic Industries
Blue Diamond Industries
IPEX
Soleno
National Pipe & Plastics
Plasson USA
Kanaflex
Uponor
Instream Water Control Projects
Centennial Plastics
United Poly Systems
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
PE63 Pipe
PE80 Pipe
PE100 Pipe
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of HDPE Pipe for each application, including
Water Supply
Oil and Gas
Sewage Systems
Other
Table of Contents
Global HDPE Pipe Market Research Report 2017
1 HDPE Pipe Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of HDPE Pipe
1.2 HDPE Pipe Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global HDPE Pipe Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global HDPE Pipe Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 PE63 Pipe
1.2.4 PE80 Pipe
1.2.5 PE100 Pipe
1.3 Global HDPE Pipe Segment by Application
1.3.1 HDPE Pipe Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Water Supply
1.3.3 Oil and Gas
1.3.4 Sewage Systems
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Global HDPE Pipe Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global HDPE Pipe Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of HDPE Pipe (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global HDPE Pipe Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global HDPE Pipe Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2 Global HDPE Pipe Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global HDPE Pipe Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.1 Global HDPE Pipe Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global HDPE Pipe Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global HDPE Pipe Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.3 Global HDPE Pipe Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.4 Manufacturers HDPE Pipe Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 HDPE Pipe Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 HDPE Pipe Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 HDPE Pipe Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global HDPE Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)
3.1 Global HDPE Pipe Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.2 Global HDPE Pipe Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.3 Global HDPE Pipe Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.4 Global HDPE Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.5 North America HDPE Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.6 Europe HDPE Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.7 China HDPE Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.8 Japan HDPE Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.9 Southeast Asia HDPE Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.10 India HDPE Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
4 Global HDPE Pipe Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)
4.1 Global HDPE Pipe Consumption by Region (2012-2017)
4.2 North America HDPE Pipe Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.3 Europe HDPE Pipe Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.4 China HDPE Pipe Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.5 Japan HDPE Pipe Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.6 Southeast Asia HDPE Pipe Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.7 India HDPE Pipe Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
5 Global HDPE Pipe Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global HDPE Pipe Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.2 Global HDPE Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.3 Global HDPE Pipe Price by Type (2012-2017)
5.4 Global HDPE Pipe Production Growth by Type (2012-2017)
6 Global HDPE Pipe Market Analysis by Application
6.1 Global HDPE Pipe Consumption and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)
6.2 Global HDPE Pipe Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)
6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities
6.3.1 Potential Applications
6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries
……Continued
