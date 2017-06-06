Automotive Fastener Market in North America 2017 Top Key Players Analysis and Financial Survey Report to 2022
North America Automotive Fastener Market 2017
Automotive fasteners are a collection of products that are used in automotive and vehicle assembly. They are usually designed for specific models of vehicles.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Automotive Fastener in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Würth
ITW
Araymond
Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef)
KAMAX
Fontana Gruppo
Aoyama Seisakusho
Meidoh
Agrati Group
LISI
STANLEY
Bulten
NORMA
Nifco
Precision Castparts
Meira
Chunyu
Topura
Boltun
GEM-YEAR
Sundram Fasteners
Samjin
SFS intec
RUIBIAO
Keller & Kalmbach
EJOT Group
Piolax
Sterling Tools
B?llhoff
Shenzhen AERO
Changshu Standard
Dongfeng Auto
Chongqing Standard
Market Segment by Countries, covering
United States
Canada
Mexico
Market Segment by Type, covers
Threaded Fasteners
Non-Threaded Fasteners
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Automotive OEMs
Aftermarket
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Fastener Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Threaded Fasteners
1.2.2 Non-Threaded Fasteners
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Automotive OEMs
1.3.2 Aftermarket
1.4 Market Analysis by Countries
1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Mexico Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Canada Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Würth
2.1.1 Profile
2.1.2 Automotive Fastener Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Würth Automotive Fastener Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.1.4 Business Overview
2.1.5 Würth News
2.2 ITW
2.2.1 Profile
2.2.2 Automotive Fastener Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 ITW Automotive Fastener Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2.4 Business Overview
2.2.5 ITW News
2.3 Araymond
2.3.1 Profile
2.3.2 Automotive Fastener Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Araymond Automotive Fastener Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3.4 Business Overview
2.3.5 Araymond News
2.4 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef)
2.4.1 Profile
2.4.2 Automotive Fastener Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Automotive Fastener Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4.4 Business Overview
2.4.5 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) News
2.5 KAMAX
2.5.1 Profile
2.5.2 Automotive Fastener Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
………….
3 North America Automotive Fastener Market Competition, by Manufacturer
3.1 North America Automotive Fastener Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)
3.2 North America Automotive Fastener Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)
3.3 North America Automotive Fastener Price by Manufacturers (2016-2017)
..…..Continued
