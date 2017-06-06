Level Sensors and Switches 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.78% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global level sensor and switches market to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% during the period 2017-2021.PUNE, INDIA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Global Level Sensors and Switches Market
Description
Level sensors detect the level of liquids, other fluids, and fluidized solids, including slurries that exhibit an upper free surface. Level sensors and switches by technology are segmented into contact level sensors and non-contact level sensors. These sensors serve different purposes and are applied in various industrial sectors.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global level sensor and switches market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, retrofits, and services market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Level Sensor and Switches Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ABB
• Emerson
• Honeywell International
• Rockwell Automation
• Schneider Electric
Other prominent vendors
• Cognex Corporation
• Curtiss-Wright Corporation
• Danfoss
• General Electric
• JUMO
• ProTAACS
• SCHMIDT Technology
• Shanghai Yuanben Magnetoelectric Technology
• Shenzhen Sensor Electronic Technology
• SIKO
Market driver
• Increasing demand for level sensors and switches in the oil and gas industry
Market challenge
• Difficulty in selecting the right level sensors
Market trend
• Growing need for wireless level sensors
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Rearch Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by technology
• Market overview
• Global contact level sensors and switches market
• Global non-contact level sensors and switches market
PART 07: Market segmentation by type
• Market overview
• Global hydrostatic pressure level sensors and switches market
• Global microwave/radar level sensors and switches market
• Global ultrasonic level sensors and switches market
• Global vibratory probe level sensors and switches market
• Global guided wave level sensors and switches market
• Global other level sensors and switches market
PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user
• Market overview
• Global level sensors and switches market in the oil and gas industry
• Global level sensors and switches market in the water and wastewater treatment
• Global level sensors and switches market in the chemical industry
• Global level sensors and switches market in the food and beverage industry
• Global level sensors and switches market in the healthcare industry
• Global level sensors and switches market in other industries
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
• Market overview
• Level sensors and switches market in the Americas
• Level sensors and switches market in APAC
• Level sensors and switches market in EMEA
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Growing need for wireless level sensors
• Growing market potential in emerging countries
• Shift from polyurethane to thermoplastic elastomer as jacket material for level sensors
• Increasing need for customized level sensors
PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Competition overview
• Other prominent vendors
• Competition analysis
• ABB
• Emerson
• Honeywell International
• Rockwell Automation
• Schneider Electric ………..CONTINUED
