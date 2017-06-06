Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Global Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On – “Heat Recovery Steam Generator Market 2017 Global Analysis and Research Report Forecasts to 2022”.PUNE, INDIA , June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market
This report studies Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) In Global Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Nooter Eriksen
BHI
Alstom Power
CMI Energy
Doosan E&C
NEM Energy
VOGT Power
STF
Babcock & Wilcox
Mitsubishi
Foster Wheeler
Hangzhou Boiler
BHEL
Wuxi Huaguang
By types, the market can be split into
Vertical
Horizontal
By Application, the market can be split into
Power Generation
Heating
Desalination
Others
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
