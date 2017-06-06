Global Wireless Broadband Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast To 2022
Wireless Broadband Market 2017
"Wireless broadband connects a home or business to the Internet using a radio link between the customer’s location and the service provider’s facility. Wireless broadband can be mobile or fixed.
Wireless technologies using longer-range directional equipment provide broadband service in remote or sparsely populated areas where DSL or cable modem service would be costly to provide. Speeds are generally comparable to DSL and cable modem. An external antenna is usually required."
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Wireless Broadband in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Cambium Networks
Intracom Telecom
RADWIN
Redline communications
Proxim Wireless
LigoWave (Deliberant)
Netronics Technologies
SuperCom (Alvarion Technologies)
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Type 1
Type 2
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Public Safety
Transportation
Energy
Other Application
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Wireless Broadband Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Type 1
1.2.2 Type 2
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Public Safety
1.3.2 Transportation
1.3.3 Energy
1.3.4 Other Application
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Cambium Networks
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Wireless Broadband Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Cambium Networks Wireless Broadband Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Intracom Telecom
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Wireless Broadband Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Intracom Telecom Wireless Broadband Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 RADWIN
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Wireless Broadband Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 RADWIN Wireless Broadband Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Redline communications
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Wireless Broadband Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Redline communications Wireless Broadband Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Proxim Wireless
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Wireless Broadband Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
………….
3 Global Wireless Broadband Market Competition, by Manufacturer
3.1 Global Wireless Broadband Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer
3.2 Global Wireless Broadband Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Wireless Broadband Manufacturer Market Share
3.3.2 Top 6 Wireless Broadband Manufacturer Market Share
3.4 Market Competition Trend
..…..Continued
