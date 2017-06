Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Global Wireless Broadband Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast To 2022”.

PUNE, INDIA, June 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / --"Wireless broadband connects a home or business to the Internet using a radio link between the customer's location and the service provider's facility. Wireless broadband can be mobile or fixed.Wireless technologies using longer-range directional equipment provide broadband service in remote or sparsely populated areas where DSL or cable modem service would be costly to provide. Speeds are generally comparable to DSL and cable modem. An external antenna is usually required."Scope of the Report:This report focuses on the Wireless Broadband in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report coversCambium NetworksIntracom TelecomRADWINRedline communicationsProxim WirelessLigoWave (Deliberant)Netronics TechnologiesSuperCom (Alvarion Technologies)Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis coversNorth America (USA, Canada and Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)Market Segment by Type, coversType 1Type 2Market Segment by Applications, can be divided intoPublic SafetyTransportationEnergyOther Application

Table of Contents1 Market Overview1.1 Wireless Broadband Introduction1.2 Market Analysis by Type1.2.1 Type 11.2.2 Type 21.3 Market Analysis by Applications1.3.1 Public Safety1.3.2 Transportation1.3.3 Energy1.3.4 Other Application1.4 Market Analysis by Regions1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)1.5 Market Dynamics1.5.1 Market Opportunities1.5.2 Market Risk1.5.3 Market Driving Force2 Manufacturers Profiles2.1 Cambium Networks2.1.1 Business Overview2.1.2 Wireless Broadband Type and Applications2.1.2.1 Type 12.1.2.2 Type 22.1.3 Cambium Networks Wireless Broadband Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)2.2 Intracom Telecom2.2.1 Business Overview2.2.2 Wireless Broadband Type and Applications2.2.2.1 Type 12.2.2.2 Type 22.2.3 Intracom Telecom Wireless Broadband Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)2.3 RADWIN2.3.1 Business Overview2.3.2 Wireless Broadband Type and Applications2.3.2.1 Type 12.3.2.2 Type 22.3.3 RADWIN Wireless Broadband Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)2.4 Redline communications2.4.1 Business Overview2.4.2 Wireless Broadband Type and Applications2.4.2.1 Type 12.4.2.2 Type 22.4.3 Redline communications Wireless Broadband Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)2.5 Proxim Wireless2.5.1 Business Overview2.5.2 Wireless Broadband Type and Applications2.5.2.1 Type 12.5.2.2 Type 2………….3 Global Wireless Broadband Market Competition, by Manufacturer3.1 Global Wireless Broadband Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer3.2 Global Wireless Broadband Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer3.3 Market Concentration Rate3.3.1 Top 3 Wireless Broadband Manufacturer Market Share3.3.2 Top 6 Wireless Broadband Manufacturer Market Share3.4 Market Competition Trend..…..Continued