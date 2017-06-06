Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems Global Market Key Players – Britannia , Gaylord Industries and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global commercial kitchen ventilation systems market to grow at a CAGR of 4.48% during the period 2017-2021.PUNE, INDIA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Global Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems Market
Description
Commercial kitchen ventilation systems are used to remove the grease laden effluents, smoke, and fumes from the commercial kitchens to ensure healthy working conditions for the operators. Commercial kitchen ventilation systems are one of the essential systems used in most foodservice establishments around the world. These kitchen ventilation systems ensure proper working conditions for the kitchen employees and help to reduce the energy consumption by the foodservice establishments.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial kitchen ventilation systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the commercial foodservice establishments such as quick service restaurants, full service restaurants, fast casual restaurants, pizzerias, bakeries, and hotels are being considered.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Britannia
• CaptiveAire Systems
• Gaylord Industries
• Greenheck Fan
Other prominent vendors
• Carroll
• Eftech
• Fantech
• Fläkt Woods Group
• Halton Group
• NuAire
• Soler & Palau Ventilation Group
• Spring Air Systems
• Unified Brands
• Vianen
Market driver
• Increasing focus on high efficiency and energy saving solutions
Market challenge
• High maintenance required
Market trend
• Increasing focus on obtaining product certification
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
• Exhaust systems
• Make-up air system
• Segment analysis by product
• Segment analysis by geography
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
• Overview
• Global commercial wall mounted canopy hoods market
• Global commercial proximity hoods market
• Global commercial island canopy hoods market
• Global commercial eyebrow hoods market
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Overview
• Commercial kitchen ventilation systems market in Americas
• Commercial kitchen ventilation systems market in EMEA
• Commercial kitchen ventilation systems market in APAC
PART 08: Key leading countries
• Commercial kitchen ventilation systems market in the US
• Commercial kitchen ventilation systems market in Canada
• Commercial kitchen ventilation systems market in the UK
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Increasing focus on obtaining product certification
• Renovation in foodservice establishments driving the demand for new kitchen ventilation systems
• Increasing demand for self-cleaning ventilation system
PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
• Britannia
• CaptiveAire Systems
• Gaylord Industries
• Greenheck Fan
• Other prominent vendors
PART 14: Appendix
• List of abbreviations
………..CONTINUED
