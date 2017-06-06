Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 To 2022”PUNE, INDIA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
The Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites market is estimated to reach 11.8 Million MT in 2017. On the basis of region, Asia is the largest market segment of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites, followed by North America and Europe. In the report, HeyReport says Transport dominates the largest Application share in 2017. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
BASF
Lanxess
DSM
SABIC
PolyOne
DuPont
Solvay
Hexion
Celanese
RTP
SI Group
Sumitomo Bakelite
Evonik
Daicel
Kolon
Denka
Kingfa Science and Technology
Genius
Shanghai PRET Composites
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1309277-global-glass-fiber-reinforced-plastic-gfrp-composites-market-research-2011-2022
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
By Type
Thermosetting Plastic Products
Thermoplastic Plastic Products
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia
North America
Europe
Based on Application, the report describes major Application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Transport
Electro & Electronics
Construction
Sport & Leisure
At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1309277-global-glass-fiber-reinforced-plastic-gfrp-composites-market-research-2011-2022
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
1.1.2 Specifications
1.1.3 Developing Specialty High Performance Glass Fibre Products is a Key Trends for GFRP Composites
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Type
1.2.1.1 Thermosetting Plastic Products
1.2.1.2 Thermoplastic Plastic Products
1.2.2 by Application
1.2.2.1 Transport
1.2.2.2 Electro & Electronics
1.2.2.3 Construction
1.2.2.4 Sport & Leisure
1.2.3 by Regions
2 Industry Chain
2.1 Industry Chain Structure
2.2 Upstream
2.3 Market
2.3.1 SWOT
2.3.2 Dynamics
3 Environmental Analysis
3.1 Policy
3.2 Economic
3.3 Technology
3.4 Market Entry
4 Market Segmentation by Type
4.1 Market Size
4.1.1 Global Thermosetting Plastic Products Market, 2011-2016
4.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Plastic Products Market, 2011-2016
4.2 Market Forecast
4.2.1 Global Thermosetting Plastic Products Market Forecast, 2017-2022
4.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Plastic Products Market Forecast, 2017-2022
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market Size
5.1.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites in Transport Market, 2011-2016
5.1.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites in Electro & Electronics Market, 2011-2016
5.1.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites in Construction Market, 2011-2016
5.1.4 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites in Sport & Leisure Market, 2011-2016
5.2 Market Forecast
5.2.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites in Transport Market Forecast, 2017-2022
5.2.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites in Electro & Electronics Market Forecast, 2017-2022
5.2.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites in Construction Market Forecast, 2017-2022
5.2.4 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites in Sport & Leisure Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6 Market Segmentation by Region
6.1 Market Size
6.1.1 Asia
6.1.1.1 Asia Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites Market, 2011-2016
6.1.1.2 Asia Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites Market by Type
6.1.1.3 Asia Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites Market by Application
6.1.2 North America
6.1.2.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites Market, 2011-2016
6.1.2.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites Market by Type
6.1.2.3 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites Market by Application
6.1.3 Europe
6.1.3.1 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites Market, 2011-2016
6.1.3.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites Market by Type
6.1.3.3 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites Market by Application
6.2 Market Forecast
6.2.1 Asia Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6.2.2 North America Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6.2.3 Europe Market Forecast, 2017-2022
7 Market Competitive
7.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites Market by Vendors
7.2 Market Concentration
7.3 Price & Factors
7.4 Marketing Channel
8 Major Vendors
8.1 BASF
8.1.1 Profile
8.1.2 Business Performance
8.2 Lanxess
8.2.1 Profile
8.2.2 Business Performance
8.3 DSM
8.3.1 Profile
8.3.2 Business Performance
8.4 SABIC
8.4.1 Profile
8.4.2 Business Performance
8.5 PolyOne
8.5.1 Profile
8.5.2 Business Performance
8.6 DuPont
8.6.1 Profile
8.6.2 Business Performance
8.7 Solvay
8.7.1 Profile
8.7.2 Business Performance
8.8 Hexion
8.8.1 Profile
8.8.2 Business Performance
8.9 Celanese
8.9.1 Profile
8.9.2 Business Performance
8.10 RTP
8.10.1 Profile
8.10.2 Business Performance
8.11 SI Group
8.12 Sumitomo Bakelite
8.13 Evonik
8.14 Daicel
8.15 Kolon
8.16 Denka
8.17 Kingfa Science and Technology
8.18 Genius
8.19 Shanghai PRET Composites
9 ConclusionTable Product Specifications of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1309277
Continued....
Norah Trent
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 (339) 368 6938 (US)/+91 841 198 5042 (IND)
email us here