Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) Condemns Senseless Attack in London
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) strongly condemns the heinous killing and wounding of innocent citizens in London with no respect for the values of humanity.
The latest attack comes on the heels of the dastardly bomb blast at a music concert in Manchester, that killed over two dozen people. The TGTE offers its deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom and the families of those who have lost loved ones.
The killing of innocent civilians has become a regular trend in acts of violence and warfare carried out by various governments and non-state actors around the world in recent years. This is in complete contravention of the Geneva Conventions, 1977 Additional Protocols and other international treaties that prohibit use of violence against non-combatants and civilians under any circumstances.
Unfortunately, both state and non-state actors today seem to show no compunction at all in using deadly force even against children, hospitals, schools, Churches, and camps of the internally displaced. These are all war crimes and crimes against humanity, which should be severely punished under international law.
It is high time for the International Committee on the Red Cross to convene a conference similar to the one that produced the 1977 Additional Protocols inviting state actors as well as non-state actors to reaffirm their commitment to global treaties that dictate rules of engagement in any kind of warfare. At the same time they also need to ensure effective prosecution of all parties violating these rules.
These steps are urgently required to not only save the lives of innocent civilians caught up in the midst of violent actions by non-state actors and state agencies but also ensure a just and peaceful future for all of humankind.
Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran
Prime Minister
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)
