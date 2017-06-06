Heat Transfer Fluid Market Research Insights, Business Statistics, Trends, Application and Forecast to 2021
Global Heat Transfer Fluid Market by End Use Industry (Oil and Gas, Concentrated Solar Power), Product (Glycol, Silicone) and Region - Forecast to 2021
The current boom in the chemical industry across the globe and the recovering Oil and Gas market after the price crisis are the primary factors driving the Heat Transfer Fluid Market. Expanding product portfolios and technological development in the in this market are significantly contributing to the growth and development of the Heat Transfer Fluid Market.
Key Players:
Some of the key players in the Heat Transfer Fluid market are
• ConocoPhillips (U.S.)
• The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)
• Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (India)
• BASF SE (Germany)
• Chevron Corporation (U.S)
• Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (India)
Segments
The Heat Transfer fluid market has been segmented
• On the basis of End User Industry as Oil and Gas, Concentrated Solar Power, Pharmaceutical and Food and Beverage.
• On the basis of Product, the market has been segmented as Glycol, Silicone & Aromatics and Mineral Oils.
Intended Audience
• Heat Transfer fluid manufacturers
• Heat Transfer fluid Suppliers
• Research and Development (R&D) Companies
Regional Analysis of Heat Transfer Fluid Market:
Europe is expected to dominate the Heat Transfer Fluid market mainly due to the increasing demand for Heat Transfer fluid in this region. Growing HVAC industry, Chemical industry has also induced significant demand in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace specifically in the Heat transfer fluid market due to the increasing population in this region.
Market Synopsis of Heat Transfer Fluid
The report for Heat Transfer Fluid Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.
