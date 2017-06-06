Remotes Global Market Key Vendors – Logitech , Philips , Remote Solutions and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global remotes market to grow at a CAGR of 1.08% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Remotes Market
Description
Remotes or remote controls are devices that are used to wirelessly operate electronic gadgets such as TVs (including smart TVs), STBs, and gaming consoles from a short line-of-sight distance. Remote controls are small wireless handheld devices that enable users to adjust different settings such as tracking number and volume. The two popular types of remote controls that are mostly used by customers are IR and RF remotes.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global remotes market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales (OEM and aftermarket) of remotes (standard and motion-controlled) worldwide for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), and gaming consoles.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Remotes Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Logitech
• Philips
• Remote Solutions
• Universal Electronics
Other prominent vendors
• BesCon Electronics
• Crestron Electronics
• Ruwido
• SMK Electronics
• Universal Remote Control
Market driver
• Increase in the sales of smart TVs
Market challenge
• Availability of counterfeit remotes
Market trend
• Introduction of next-generation motion-sensing Remotes
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Industry overview
• Remotes industry value chain
• Types of remotes
PART 06: Technology landscape
PART 07: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 08: Market segmentation by application
• Remotes for TVs
• Remotes for STBs
• Remotes for gaming consoles
PART 09: Market segmentation by type
• Market overview
PART 10: Geographical segmentation
• Remotes market in APAC
• Remotes market in Americas
• Remotes market in EMEA
PART 11: Decision framework
PART 12: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 13: Market trends
• Introduction of next-generation motion-sensing remotes
• Development of low-power remotes
• Introduction of voice-controlled TV remotes
PART 14: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Vendor strategy
• Key vendors
• Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
