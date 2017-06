Remotes Global Market Key Vendors – Logitech , Philips , Remote Solutions and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global remotes market to grow at a CAGR of 1.08% during the period 2017-2021.

DescriptionRemotes or remote controls are devices that are used to wirelessly operate electronic gadgets such as TVs (including smart TVs), STBs, and gaming consoles from a short line-of-sight distance. Remote controls are small wireless handheld devices that enable users to adjust different settings such as tracking number and volume. The two popular types of remote controls that are mostly used by customers are IR and RF remotes.Covered in this reportThe report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global remotes market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales (OEM and aftermarket) of remotes (standard and motion-controlled) worldwide for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), and gaming consoles.The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:• Americas• APAC• EMEAThe Global Remotes Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.Key vendors• Logitech• Philips• Remote Solutions• Universal ElectronicsOther prominent vendors• BesCon Electronics• Crestron Electronics• Ruwido• SMK Electronics• Universal Remote ControlMarket driver• Increase in the sales of smart TVs• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket challenge• Availability of counterfeit remotes• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket trend• Introduction of next-generation motion-sensing Remotes• For a full, detailed list, view our reportKey questions answered in this report• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?Table of Contents -Major Key PointsPART 02: Scope of the reportPART 03: Research MethodologyPART 04: Introduction• Market outlinePART 05: Industry overview• Remotes industry value chain• Types of remotesPART 06: Technology landscapePART 07: Market landscape• Market overview• Market size and forecast• Five forces analysisPART 08: Market segmentation by application• Remotes for TVs• Remotes for STBs• Remotes for gaming consolesPART 09: Market segmentation by type• Market overviewPART 10: Geographical segmentation• Remotes market in APAC• Remotes market in Americas• Remotes market in EMEAPART 11: Decision frameworkPART 12: Drivers and challenges• Market drivers• Market challengesPART 13: Market trends• Introduction of next-generation motion-sensing remotes• Development of low-power remotes• Introduction of voice-controlled TV remotesPART 14: Vendor landscape• Competitive scenario• Vendor strategy• Key vendors• Other prominent vendors………..CONTINUED