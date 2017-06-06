LIDAR Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21% by Forecast to 2022
Global LIDAR Market, By Type (Terrestrial, Airborne), By Component (Laser, Navigation, )- Forecast 2022
LIDAR stands for light detection and ranging which also known as remote sensing. LIDAR does not require electromagnetic radiation but it requires laser pulses that strike the object back to the sensor. It measures the distance from the sensor to the object by determining the time between the releases to receiving of the reflected pulse.
Data processing technologies over other technologies, automated systems in LIDAR, adoption of aerial LIDAR and emergence of new applications are the factors contributing to the growth of the LIDAR Market. However, less awareness about the benefits of LIDAR systems, use of expensive components in LIDAR systems such as laser scanners, navigation system, high-resolution 3D cameras which collectively increases the cost of LIDAR systems are hampering the growth of the overall market.
The growth in this market can be attributed to the encouragement from the governments, application of LIDAR in engineering projects & large magnitude set and rise in demand for robust security and sensor accuracy
Major Key Players:
• Faro Leica Geosystems (Sweden)
• Technology (U.S.)
• Velodyne LiDAR, Inc. (U.S.)
• Beijing Beike Technology Co., Ltd (isurestar) (China)
• Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH (Austria)
• Quantum Spatial (Aerometric, Inc.) (U.S.)
• Teledyne Optech Inc. (Canada)
• YellowScan (France)
• Geokno India Pvt. Ltd. (India)
• Trimble Inc. (U.S.)
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “LIDAR Market -Forecast to 2022”.
The key factors contributing to the growth of the LIDAR market are data processing technologies over other technologies, automated systems in LIDAR, adoption of aerial LIDAR and emergence of new applications. Also, the growth in this market can be attributed to the encouragement from the governments, application of LIDAR in engineering projects & large magnitude set and rise in demand for robust security and sensor accuracy.
Other factors contributing to the growth of the market are rising demand of 3D imaging across various applications. However, less awareness about the benefits of LIDAR systems, use of expensive components in LIDAR systems i.e laser scanners, navigation system, high-resolution 3D cameras which collectively increases the cost of LIDAR systems are hampering the growth of the overall market. Also, over the forecast period LIDAR market would pose a higher impact on the increasing number of automated cars.
According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into type, application, component, end-users and region.
Out of these components, GIS accounted for the largest market share majorly due to increasing demand for GIS services in canopy height estimation, forest planning, and harvesting planning applications. They are majorly adopted by the government for the forest management and for planning crops.
Also, the market for laser scanners is increasing due to the technological advancement in laser technology. It is also growing due to a rising demand for ground-based LIDAR.
Regional Analysis:
Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share, because of the increasing investment by various firms towards ADAS and driverless cars and also provides new opportunities for small, versatile, and low-cost LIDAR systems.
Market Research Future Analysis
The global lidar market is expected to grow significantly. The market is highly application basis. GSS segment of LIDAR market globally drives the market. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.
