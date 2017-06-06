There were 714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,858 in the last 365 days.

Worldwide Industrial Gases Market to 2021 – Key Vendors (Air Liquide, Linde Group , Messer Group , Praxair )

The analysts forecast the global industrial gases market for glass industry to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Industrial Gases Market

Description

Industrial gases are a group of elemental gases or chemical gases (inorganic or organic) that usually have a low molecular weight. These gases are used significantly for specific industrial applications. Nitrogen, carbon dioxide, oxygen, hydrogen, and acetylene are the commonly used industrial gases. Glass is widely used in construction, automotive, packaging, and other applications. Rising consciousness regarding health and environment have made glass the preferred packaging material. Glass is widely employed to package food and beverages and medicines owing to the inert nature of glass.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial gases market for glass industry for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price for the product.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• ROW

The Global Industrial Gases Market for Glass Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Air Liquide
• Air products and Chemicals
• Linde Group
• Messer Group
• Praxair

Other prominent vendors
• CRYOTEC Anlagenbau
• Gulf Cryo
• Matheson Tri-Gas
• Taiyo Nippon Sanso
• Welsco

Market driver
• increased demand from building and construction industry
Market challenge
• High production cost and uncertain return on investments
Market trend
• Increasing use of glazed and insulated glass in green buildings
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by gas
• Global industrial gases market for glass industry by gas
• Global oxygen market for glass industry
• Global nitrogen market for glass industry
• Global hydrogen market for glass industry
• Global acetylene market for glass industry
• Global market for other gases used in glass industry

PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution mode
• Global industrial gases market for glass industry by distribution mode
• Global industrial gases market for glass industry by cylinder and packaged distribution
• Global industrial gases market for glass industry by merchant liquid distribution
• Global industrial gases market for glass industry by tonnage distribution

PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Global industrial gases market for glass industry by geography
• Industrial gases market for glass industry in APAC
• Industrial gases market for glass industry in North America
• Industrial gases market for glass industry in Europe
• Industrial gases market for glass industry in ROW

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key geographic segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key geographic segments

PART 11: Market trends
• Increasing use of glazed and insulated glass in green buildings
• High demand for glass from automotive industry
• Increasing demand for integrated distribution channel
• Inorganic growth through M&As

PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: Key vendor analysis
• Air Liquide
• Air Products and Chemicals
• Linde Group
• Messer Group
• Praxair

………..CONTINUED



