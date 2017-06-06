Neupart Launch Breakfast Discussions
Are you wondering how best to organise your IT risk management project? Or maybe you’re still trying to understand how the GDPR will affect your data breach management procedure?
Join Neupart for a morning of information security and risk management insight. During the meeting industry experts will discuss the risk management process so that you can better understand, and avoid, the pitfalls in IT risk management. There will also be demonstrations of how to practically implement the EU Data Protection Regulation and how to ensure continual compliance with the GDPR after the initial implementation phase.
These meetings are free and suitable for anyone working within Risk Management, Compliance Management, Data Protection and related fields.
● June 14, 2017, 08:45-11:30 - London
● June 15, 2017, 08:45-11:30 - Manchester
http://www.neupart.com/gdpr-breakfast-meeting
Lovísa Dröfn
Neupart
+45 7025 8030
email us here