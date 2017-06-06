Global Textile Chemicals Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Textile Chemicals market is estimated to reach 22.6 Billion USD in 2017. On the basis of region, Asia is the largest market segment of Textile ChemicalsPUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
The Global Textile Chemicals market is estimated to reach 22.6 Billion USD in 2017. On the basis of region, Asia is the largest market segment of Textile Chemicals, followed by North America and Europe. In the report, HeyReport says Home Furnishing dominates the largest Application share in 2017. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Transfar
Archroma
Huntsman
CHT/Bezema
Dymatic Chemicals
Lonsen
Rudolf GmbH
Zschimmer & Schwarz
NICCA
Pulcra
Lanxess
Tanatex Chemicals
Zhejiang Runtu
Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku
Akzo Nobel
Bozzetto Group
Solvay
Total
Wacker
Zhangjiagang Duplus Chemical
Dr.Petry
Takemoto
Sumitomo
Tianjing Textile Auxiliaries
Sino Surfactant
Taiyang
Nantong Donghui
E-microchem
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
By Type
Coating & Sizing
Colorants & Auxiliaries
Finishing Agents
Surfactants
Desizing Agents
Bleaching Agents
Scouring Agents
Yarn Lubricants
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia
North America
Europe
Based on Application, the report describes major Application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Home Furnishing
Apparel
Technical Textiles
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
1.1.2 Specifications
1.1.3 The Development of Clothing and Textiles Drives the Market Progress
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Type
1.2.1.1 Coating & Sizing
1.2.1.2 Colorants & Auxiliaries
1.2.1.3 Finishing Agents
1.2.1.4 Surfactants
1.2.1.5 Desizing Agents
1.2.1.6 Bleaching Agents
1.2.1.7 Scouring Agents
1.2.1.8 Yarn Lubricants
1.2.2 by Application
1.2.2.1 Home Furnishing
1.2.2.2 Apparel
1.2.2.3 Technical Textiles
1.2.3 by Regions
2 Industry Chain
2.1 Industry Chain Structure
2.2 Upstream
2.3 Market
2.3.1 SWOT
2.3.2 Dynamics
3 Environmental Analysis
3.1 Policy
3.2 Economic
3.3 Technology
3.4 Market Entry
4 Market Segmentation by Type
4.1 Market Size
4.1.1 Global Coating & Sizing Market, 2011-2016
4.1.2 Global Colorants & Auxiliaries Market, 2011-2016
4.1.3 Global Finishing Agents Market, 2011-2016
4.1.4 Global Surfactants Market, 2011-2016
4.1.5 Global Desizing Agents Market, 2011-2016
4.1.6 Global Bleaching Agents Market, 2011-2016
4.1.7 Global Scouring Agents Market, 2011-2016
4.1.8 Global Yarn Lubricants Market, 2011-2016
4.2 Market Forecast
4.2.1 Global Coating & Sizing Market Forecast, 2017-2022
4.2.2 Global Colorants & Auxiliaries Market Forecast, 2017-2022
4.2.3 Global Finishing Agents Market Forecast, 2017-2022
4.2.4 Global Surfactants Market Forecast, 2017-2022
4.2.5 Global Desizing Agents Market Forecast, 2017-2022
4.2.6 Global Bleaching Agents Market Forecast, 2017-2022
4.2.7 Global Scouring Agents Market Forecast, 2017-2022
4.2.8 Global Yarn Lubricants Market Forecast, 2017-2022
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market Size
5.1.1 Textile Chemicals in Home Furnishing Market, 2011-2016
5.1.2 Textile Chemicals in Apparel Market, 2011-2016
5.1.3 Textile Chemicals in Technical Textiles Market, 2011-2016
5.2 Market Forecast
5.2.1 Textile Chemicals in Home Furnishing Market Forecast, 2017-2022
5.2.2 Textile Chemicals in Apparel Market Forecast, 2017-2022
5.2.3 Textile Chemicals in Technical Textiles Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6 Market Segmentation by Region
6.1 Market Size
6.1.1 Asia
6.1.1.1 Asia Textile Chemicals Market, 2011-2016
6.1.1.2 Asia Textile Chemicals Market by Type
6.1.1.3 Asia Textile Chemicals Market by Application
6.1.2 North America
6.1.2.1 North America Textile Chemicals Market, 2011-2016
6.1.2.2 North America Textile Chemicals Market by Type
6.1.2.3 North America Textile Chemicals Market by Application
6.1.3 Europe
6.1.3.1 Europe Textile Chemicals Market, 2011-2016
6.1.3.2 Europe Textile Chemicals Market by Type
6.1.3.3 Europe Textile Chemicals Market by Application
6.2 Market Forecast
6.2.1 Asia Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6.2.2 North America Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6.2.3 Europe Market Forecast, 2017-2022
7 Market Competitive
7.1 Global Textile Chemicals Market by Vendors
7.2 Market Concentration
7.3 Price & Factors
7.4 Marketing Channel
8 Major Vendors
8.1 Transfar
8.1.1 Profile
8.1.2 Business Performance
8.2 Archroma
8.2.1 Profile
8.2.2 Business Performance
8.3 Huntsman
8.3.1 Profile
8.3.2 Business Performance
8.4 CHT/Bezema
8.4.1 Profile
8.4.2 Business Performance
8.5 Dymatic Chemicals
8.5.1 Profile
8.5.2 Business Performance
8.6 Lonsen
8.6.1 Profile
8.6.2 Business Performance
8.7 Rudolf GmbH
8.7.1 Profile
8.7.2 Business Performance
8.8 Zschimmer & Schwarz
8.8.1 Profile
8.8.2 Business Performance
8.9 NICCA
8.9.1 Profile
8.9.2 Business Performance
8.10 Pulcra
8.10.1 Profile
8.10.2 Business Performance
8.11 Lanxess
8.12 Tanatex Chemicals
8.13 Zhejiang Runtu
8.14 Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku
8.15 Akzo Nobel
8.16 Bozzetto Group
8.17 Solvay
8.18 Total
8.19 Wacker
8.20 Zhangjiagang Duplus Chemical
8.21 Dr.Petry
8.22 Takemoto
8.23 Sumitomo
8.24 Tianjing Textile Auxiliaries
8.25 Sino Surfactant
8.26 Taiyang
8.27 Nantong Donghui
8.28 E-microchem
9 ConclusionTable Product Specifications of Textile Chemicals
Continued....
