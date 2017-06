Global Textile Chemicals Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Textile Chemicals market is estimated to reach 22.6 Billion USD in 2017. On the basis of region, Asia is the largest market segment of Textile Chemicals

The Global Textile Chemicals market is estimated to reach 22.6 Billion USD in 2017. On the basis of region, Asia is the largest market segment of Textile Chemicals, followed by North America and Europe. In the report, HeyReport says Home Furnishing dominates the largest Application share in 2017. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:TransfarArchromaHuntsmanCHT/BezemaDymatic ChemicalsLonsenRudolf GmbHZschimmer & SchwarzNICCAPulcraLanxessTanatex ChemicalsZhejiang RuntuMatsumoto Yushi SeiyakuAkzo NobelBozzetto GroupSolvayTotalWackerZhangjiagang Duplus ChemicalDr.PetryTakemotoSumitomoTianjing Textile AuxiliariesSino SurfactantTaiyangNantong DonghuiE-microchemBased on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:By TypeCoating & SizingColorants & AuxiliariesFinishing AgentsSurfactantsDesizing AgentsBleaching AgentsScouring AgentsYarn LubricantsBased on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:AsiaNorth AmericaEuropeBased on Application, the report describes major Application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:Home FurnishingApparelTechnical Textiles Table of Contents1 Market Overview1.1 Objectives of Research1.1.1 Definition1.1.2 Specifications1.1.3 The Development of Clothing and Textiles Drives the Market Progress1.2 Market Segment1.2.1 by Type1.2.1.1 Coating & Sizing1.2.1.2 Colorants & Auxiliaries1.2.1.3 Finishing Agents1.2.1.4 Surfactants1.2.1.5 Desizing Agents1.2.1.6 Bleaching Agents1.2.1.7 Scouring Agents1.2.1.8 Yarn Lubricants1.2.2 by Application1.2.2.1 Home Furnishing1.2.2.2 Apparel1.2.2.3 Technical Textiles1.2.3 by Regions2 Industry Chain2.1 Industry Chain Structure2.2 Upstream2.3 Market2.3.1 SWOT2.3.2 Dynamics3 Environmental Analysis3.1 Policy3.2 Economic3.3 Technology3.4 Market Entry4 Market Segmentation by Type4.1 Market Size4.1.1 Global Coating & Sizing Market, 2011-20164.1.2 Global Colorants & Auxiliaries Market, 2011-20164.1.3 Global Finishing Agents Market, 2011-20164.1.4 Global Surfactants Market, 2011-20164.1.5 Global Desizing Agents Market, 2011-20164.1.6 Global Bleaching Agents Market, 2011-20164.1.7 Global Scouring Agents Market, 2011-20164.1.8 Global Yarn Lubricants Market, 2011-20164.2 Market Forecast4.2.1 Global Coating & Sizing Market Forecast, 2017-20224.2.2 Global Colorants & Auxiliaries Market Forecast, 2017-20224.2.3 Global Finishing Agents Market Forecast, 2017-20224.2.4 Global Surfactants Market Forecast, 2017-20224.2.5 Global Desizing Agents Market Forecast, 2017-20224.2.6 Global Bleaching Agents Market Forecast, 2017-20224.2.7 Global Scouring Agents Market Forecast, 2017-20224.2.8 Global Yarn Lubricants Market Forecast, 2017-20225 Market Segmentation by Application5.1 Market Size5.1.1 Textile Chemicals in Home Furnishing Market, 2011-20165.1.2 Textile Chemicals in Apparel Market, 2011-20165.1.3 Textile Chemicals in Technical Textiles Market, 2011-20165.2 Market Forecast5.2.1 Textile Chemicals in Home Furnishing Market Forecast, 2017-20225.2.2 Textile Chemicals in Apparel Market Forecast, 2017-20225.2.3 Textile Chemicals in Technical Textiles Market Forecast, 2017-20226 Market Segmentation by Region6.1 Market Size6.1.1 Asia6.1.1.1 Asia Textile Chemicals Market, 2011-20166.1.1.2 Asia Textile Chemicals Market by Type6.1.1.3 Asia Textile Chemicals Market by Application6.1.2 North America6.1.2.1 North America Textile Chemicals Market, 2011-20166.1.2.2 North America Textile Chemicals Market by Type6.1.2.3 North America Textile Chemicals Market by Application6.1.3 Europe6.1.3.1 Europe Textile Chemicals Market, 2011-20166.1.3.2 Europe Textile Chemicals Market by Type6.1.3.3 Europe Textile Chemicals Market by Application6.2 Market Forecast6.2.1 Asia Market Forecast, 2017-20226.2.2 North America Market Forecast, 2017-20226.2.3 Europe Market Forecast, 2017-20227 Market Competitive7.1 Global Textile Chemicals Market by Vendors7.2 Market Concentration7.3 Price & Factors7.4 Marketing Channel8 Major Vendors8.1 Transfar8.1.1 Profile8.1.2 Business Performance8.2 Archroma8.2.1 Profile8.2.2 Business Performance8.3 Huntsman8.3.1 Profile8.3.2 Business Performance8.4 CHT/Bezema8.4.1 Profile8.4.2 Business Performance8.5 Dymatic Chemicals8.5.1 Profile8.5.2 Business Performance8.6 Lonsen8.6.1 Profile8.6.2 Business Performance8.7 Rudolf GmbH8.7.1 Profile8.7.2 Business Performance8.8 Zschimmer & Schwarz8.8.1 Profile8.8.2 Business Performance8.9 NICCA8.9.1 Profile8.9.2 Business Performance8.10 Pulcra8.10.1 Profile8.10.2 Business Performance8.11 Lanxess8.12 Tanatex Chemicals8.13 Zhejiang Runtu8.14 Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku8.15 Akzo Nobel8.16 Bozzetto Group8.17 Solvay8.18 Total8.19 Wacker8.20 Zhangjiagang Duplus Chemical8.21 Dr.Petry8.22 Takemoto8.23 Sumitomo8.24 Tianjing Textile Auxiliaries8.25 Sino Surfactant8.26 Taiyang8.27 Nantong Donghui8.28 E-microchem9 Conclusion