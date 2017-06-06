Global Urolithiasis Management Devices Market to Expand at a CAGR of 5.39% by 2021
The analysts forecast the global urolithiasis management devices market to grow at a CAGR of 5.39% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Urolithiasis Management Devices Market
Description
Urolithiasis is the development of kidney stones in the urinary system. It includes nephrolithiasis (development of kidney stones), ureterolithiasis (stone formation in ureters), and cystolithiasis (stone formation in the bladder). Urolithiasis is a common condition that affects at least 10% of the global population. Urinary stones are generally distinguished based on the location and chemical composition. Based on chemical composition, these are categorized into calcium, uric acid, and oxalate stones.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global urolithiasis management devices market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the shipments/sales/volume/value market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Urolithiasis Management Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Boston Scientific
• Cook Medical
• C.R. Bard
• KARL STORZ
Other prominent vendors
• Dornier MedTech
• Elmed Electronics & Medical Industry & Trade
• EMS - Electro Medical Systems
• Medispec
• Olympus Medical
• Richard Wolf
• Siemens Healthineers
Market driver
• Increasing incidence of urolithiasis
Market challenge
• Complications associated with lithotripsy
Market trend
• Technological advancements in lithotripsy
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
• Lithotripters
• Stone removal devices
• Ureteral stents
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
• Hospitals
• ASCs
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Urolithiasis management devices market in Americas
• Urolithiasis management devices market in EMEA
• Urolithiasis management devices market in APAC
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Technological advancements in lithotripsy
• Growing adoption of PCNL devices
• Growing popularity of holmium laser lithotripsy
PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Competitive landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
• Boston Scientific
• Cook Medical
• KARL STORZ
• C. R. Bard
• Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
