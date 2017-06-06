Sports Protective Equipment 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 3.31% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global sports protective equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 3.31% during the period 2017-2021.PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Global Sports Protective Equipment Market
Description
Sports protective equipment is used to minimize the risk of injury during any sporting activities. These safety standards are set by national health and public health organizations and the governments. Sports protective equipment is mainly used in action or high contact sports like rugby, football, among others to reduce the risk of injury.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sports protective equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• ROW
The Global Sports Protective Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• adidas Group
• Amer Sports
• BRG SPORTS
• Under Armour
• Nike
Other prominent vendors
• BAUER Hockey
• Harrow Sports
• Mizuno
• Palmgard International
• Riddell
• Schutt Sports
• Slazenger
• Warrior Sports
Market driver
• Popularity of national and international events
Market challenge
• High price of associated sports protective equipment
Market trend
• Increasing online retailing and multi-channel distribution
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
• Market overview
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
• Market overview
• Global cycling protective equipment market
• Global ball sports protective equipment market
• Global extreme sports protective equipment market
• Global other sports protective equipment market
• Global sports protective equipment market by retail format
PART 07: Global sports protective by retail format
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Global sports protective equipment market by geography
• Sports protective equipment market in North America
• Sports protective equipment market in Europe
• Sports protective equipment market in APAC
• Sports protective equipment market in ROW
PART 09: Key leading countries
• US
• Germany
• UK
• Japan
• South Korea
PART 10: Decision framework Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: Market trends
• Increasing online retailing and multi-channel distribution
• Focus on innovative products with increased safety standards
• Increased use of eco-friendly raw materials
• Growth of sports activities and events in APAC
• Competitive scenario
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
• adidas Group
• Amer Sports
• BRG SPORTS
• Under Armour
• Nike
• Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
