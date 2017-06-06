Nexus Gold Samples 66 g/t and 29 g/t Gold at 2nd Project Bouboulou, Burkina Faso, West Africa
Identifies & Discovers an Additional 5th Gold ZoneVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexus Gold Corp. (“Nexus” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NXS, OTC: NXXGF, FSE: N6E) is pleased to report it has received geochemical results from Actlabs Burkina Faso SARL, an ISO 9001:2008 certified independent lab, from its initial sampling program at the Bouboulou gold concession, Burkina Faso, West Africa.
The sampling program targeted new areas of interest at the Koala zone, and west of the Rawema zone, in preparation of the upcoming Bouboulou phase one diamond drill program set to commence later this month.
Highlights of the program include high-grade quartz sample BBL-012, which contained visible gold, taken from an artisanal shaft (or orpaillage pit) 70 metres below surface at the Koala zone, that returned 66.1 grams-per-tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”). Sample BBL-013 (quartz material containing pyrite), also taken from an artisanal shaft at approximately 70 metres below surface, returned a value of 29 g/t Au.
“We are very pleased with the continued work our senior geologist, Warren Robb, and his crew are performing on the ground,” said president & CEO, Peter Berdusco. “They’ve opened up Niangouela with the discovery of additional zones, and as we wait for the results of the second phase drill program there, they’ve already expanded our mineralized area at Bouboulou with the results of the sampling program and the identification of Rawema West.”
New Zone Identified – Rawema West
Over the past four months and in preparation for its upcoming drill program, the company geologists have been performing reconnaissance at the Bouboulou gold concession. The Company has now determined the presence of a new mineralized zone through the observance of increased artisanal activity, and the result of rock sampling taken from the newly observed area.
The new zone, termed “Rawema West”, occurs approximately 1000 metres west of the main workings at the previously identified Rawema site. The Artisanal workings extend some 150 metres in length and appear by observation to extend to depths of greater than 20 metres. This fifth zone adds to the four previously identified zones (Rawema, Bouboulou 2, Pelatanga and Koala) at the concession.
Company geologists collected seven select rock samples of dump material from the Rawema West workings. Of the seven samples collected there, four returned values greater than 1 g/t Au, including BBL-004 which returned 9.49 g/t Au.
The sampling results from both Rawema West and Koala are tabled below:
Table 1
Sample ID Gold (g/t) Sample type Zone
BBL-001 0.058 Select Rawema West
BBL-002 0.065 Select Rawema West
BBL-003 0.134 Select Rawema West
BBL-004 9.69 Select Rawema West
BBL-005 2.62 Select Rawema West
BBL-006 4.41 Select Rawema West
BBL-007 4.84 Select Rawema West
BBL-008 0.061 Select Koala
BBL-009 0.093 Select Koala
BBL-010 0.472 Select Koala
BBL-011 0.361 Select Koala
BBL-012 66.1 Select Koala
BBL-013 29 Select Koala
BBL-014 2.20 Select Koala
The trend of the workings at Rawema West run roughly parallel to the Pelatanga-Rawema (“PR”) trend that the company intends to test with its upcoming diamond drill program.
“It will be good to get back onto the Bouboulou property, these new numbers from Rawema West are well situated to potentially enhance the mineralization we will be testing at Rawema,” said senior geologist Warren Robb. “Also, the high numbers received from Koala are exciting, and we are eager to test this zone to depth in the coming weeks," continued Mr. Robb.
Bouboulou Phase One Drill Program
A total of 2000 metres of diamond drilling is scheduled for phase one. Bouboulou is located approximately 75 kilometres north-west of the capital Ouagadougou, on the Boromo-Goren greenstone belt, and is bisected by the Sabce shear zone.
Five zones of gold mineralization have now been identified on the property, including Koala, Rawema, Bouboulou 2, Pelatanga, and now Rawema West. Bouboulou phase one drilling will initially test the Koala, Rawema and Bouboulou 2 zones, to depths of approximately 150 to 175 metres, as well as the newly identified Rawema West zone.
In 2011 and 2012 Roxgold Inc completed reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling (DD) programs to test the previously identified mineralized zones. Historical drilling highlights from Bouboulou can be found on the Company website here:
http://www.nexusgoldcorp.com/index.php/en/projects-3/bouboulou-gold-concession
The Company has subsequently identified three distinct 5000m (5km) long anomalous gold trends at the Bouboulou concession. Each of the three trends display strong coincidental geochemical and geophysical gold anomalies, and extend from the four previously drill-identified mineralized zones, namely Rawema, Pelgtanga, Bouboulou 2 and Koala. They are identified by numerous orpaillages and geochemical samples of greater than 1 g/t Au. All three of the Bouboulou trends display similar coincidental anomalies. Each trend has substantial artisanal workings either directly on them, or along trend.
A map of the three trends can be seen here:
http://www.nexusgoldcorp.com/images/NexusGold_Boub1.jpg
About Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso is a landlocked nation, located in West Africa. It covers an area of roughly 274,000 square kilometres and has an estimated population of more than 16 million people. The country has a stable political setting with a pro-mining and foreign investment stance. Burkina Faso is the fastest growing gold producer in Africa, and was the 4th largest gold producer in Africa in 2012. Eight new mines have been commissioned there over the past six years. The country has excellent geological potential. The Greenstone Belts that host all of the major deposits in Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire continue northward into Burkina Faso. Burkina Faso has undergone less than 15 years of modern mineral exploration, remaining under-explored in comparison to neighbouring Ghana and Mali; both of which host world-class gold mines in the same belts of Birimian rocks.
About the Company
Nexus Gold Corp. is a Vancouver-based gold exploration and development company operating in some of the world’s premier mining districts. The Company is currently concentrating its efforts on two gold projects located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.
www.nexusgoldcorp.com
