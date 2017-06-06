There were 713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,854 in the last 365 days.

Welding Wires Global Market Key Vendors – Saarstahl , Luvata , NovaTech  , ITALFIL and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global welding wires market to grow at a CAGR of 4.02% during the period 2017-2021.

PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Welding Wires Market

Description

Welding consumables broadly constitute filler metals, stick electrodes, welding wires, and flux. These materials undergo melting to join two metals strongly and help protect the molten weld from any form of atmospheric contaminants. Welding wires are primarily used in arc welding and oxy-fuel welding technologies.

Covered in this report 
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global welding wires market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: 
• Americas 
• APAC 
• EMEA

The Global Welding Wires Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors 
• Colfax (ESAB) 
• Hyundai Welding 
• Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 
• The Lincoln Electric Company

Other prominent vendors 
• Sandvik (Sandvik Materials Technology) 
• NATIONAL STANDARD (Heico Wire Group) 
• Hobart Brothers Company 
• Jiangsu ZhongJiang Welding Wire 
• Saarstahl 
• Sumitomo Electric Industries 
• Luvata 
• Haynes International 
• LaserStar Technologies 
• Harris Products Group 
• BOC (Linde Group) 
• Ador Fontech Limited 
• Zaimoglu Holding (Magmaweld) 
• The Indian Steel & Wire Products 
• WeldWire 
• voestalpine Böhler Welding 
• IABCO 
• Gedik Welding 
• Ceweld Nederland 
• KEI Industries 
• Kobe Steel 
• Daido Steel 
• D&H Sécheron 
• Ador Welding 
• Berkenhoff 
• NovaTech 
• ITALFIL 
• Tianjin Bridge Welding Material Group 
• Air Liquide

Market driver 
• Positive outlook of the global construction sector 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge 
• Emergence of friction stir welding technology in the automotive sector 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend 
• Addressing the issue of growing skills gap 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary 

PART 02: Scope of the report 

PART 03: Research Methodology 

PART 04: Introduction 
• Market outline 

PART 05: Market landscape 
• Market overview 
• Market size and forecast 
• Five forces analysis 

PART 06: Market segmentation by type 
• Market overview 
• Solid wires 
• Flux cored wires 
• Saw wires and fluxes 

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user 
• Market overview 
• Automotive 
• Construction 
• Aerospace and defense 
• Shipbuilding 

PART 08: Geographical segmentation 
• Market overview 
• APAC 
• EMEA 
• Americas 

PART 09: Decision framework 

PART 10: Drivers and challenges 
• Market drivers 
• Market challenges 

PART 11: Market trends 
• Addressing the issue of growing skills gap 
• Advent of new materials 
• Introduction of laser welding equipment 

PART 12: Vendor landscape 
• Other prominent vendors 

PART 13: Key vendor analysis 
• Colfax (ESAB) 
• Hyundai Welding 
• Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 
• The Lincoln Electric Company 



 ………..CONTINUED



