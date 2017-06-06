Tony Jeton Selimi, The See-Through Coach and Amazon bestselling author Nominated for the UK’ Largest Diversity Awards

Tony Jeton Selimi a local role model from London has been nominated for the Entrepreneur of Excellence at The National Diversity Awards 2017.

Our perceptions, judgments, and injected values are the strongest walls that segregate us from what unites us all-the power of that lives in the infinite wisdom of love.” — Tony Jeton Selimi

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Breathtaking Liverpool Anglican Cathedral will play host to this year’s awards, to be held on 08th September. Britain’s most inspirational and selfless people will come together to honour the rich tapestry of our nation, recognising individuals and groups from grass roots communities.

The prestigious black tie event recognises nominees in their respective fields of diversity including age, disability, gender, race, faith, religion and sexual orientation.

“Living your life is priceless.” Says Selimi who overcome many health challenges, bullying, the atrocities of a civil war, and living homeless on the streets of London feeling lonely, abandoned, rejected, and with no roof over his head.

Tony went on to graduate with honours from the University College London UCL, received a number of professional qualifications, and The Lord Mayor of Westminster achievers of excellence award. He worked in senior high pressured IT roles in a wide range of sectors including London transport, retail, government and recruitment where he spent 15 years effectively leading, managing, and delivering large scale multibillion IT Programs.

Following the financial market crash, in 2009, Tony faced the icy touch of redundancy, he took some time to self-reflect, re think and reassess the direction he wanted to take his life towards. It is during this time that he decided to honour his calling and follow the entrepreneurial path which led him to become an internationally renowned bestselling author and an authority on the psychology of maximising human awareness and business potential.

Tony specialises in assisting people from all market sectors and professions find solutions to their personal, professional, and business problems so that they achieve excellence in all of the key areas of life; Spiritual, Mental, Emotional, Physical, Business, Money, Relationship and Love.

As an expert coach in human behaviour, cognition, and emotional intelligence he is called upon by leaders from all walks of life, including presidents, MPs, athletes, Dr’s, Scientists to Celebrities, Entrepreneurs, and CEO’s of companies such as Microsoft, SAP, Vandercom, Santander, E&Y and Deutche Bank to help them achieve quantum leaps in creating healthy, wealthy, and meaningful and fulfilling lives.

Tony is the co-creator of Living My Illusion documentary series (www.livingmyillusion.com) and the founder of TJS Cognition (http://tonyselimi.com): coaching, mentoring, and education institute dedicated to inspiring men and women of all nationalities, creeds and colors to become disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated leaders who inspire others awaken their infinite innate wisdom and love.

With his bestselling and award-winning books A Path to Wisdom (https://www.amazon.co.uk/Path-Wisdom-balanced-healthy-peaceful/dp/1909623571/ref=pd_bxgy_14_img_2?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&refRID=T11RPGKJT2W7BXESCGX0)and #Loneliness(https://www.amazon.co.uk/Loneliness-Virus-Modern-Age/dp/1504343999/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1453446764&sr=8-7), public speaking engagements, seminars and workshops, magazines and over 50 TV/Radio appearances including ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and their affiliates Tony has impacted the lives of millions people.

Tony globally provides answers to questions and practical solutions to life’s challenges through one to one consultations, in talks, seminars and workshops, mastermind groups and retreats.

He is known for leaving his clients feeling balanced, inspired, and peaceful.

Microsoft and Direct Line are Headline sponsors of the UK’s largest diversity awards, attracting a growing list of supporters including Sir Lenny Henry, Graham Norton and Katie Piper.

Olympic Diver Tom Daley said, 'The National Diversity Awards is a true celebration. A celebration of role models and community organisations who are having a huge impact on people lives. Everybody who has been nominated and shortlisted is striving towards making society better for everyone, regardless of age, gender, race, faith, religion, sexual orientation or disability.

I would like to wish all nominees the very best of luck at this year’s National Diversity Awards'.

Hollyoaks star Annie Wallace and autism campaigner Aston Avery received accolades at last year’s ceremony alongside a host of incredible award winners.

With support from national Cheerleaders, Mermaids were commended in 2016 for providing incredible support to more than 1000 children and teenagers each year with gender identity issues. And ‘Voice of Nations’ founder Dr. Sylvia Forchap-Likambi was applauded for empowering thousands of disadvantaged women and girls worldwide.

Aim Academy, Black Cultural Archives, and Channel 4 were also recognised amongst some of the UK’s most inspiring role models, community organisations and inclusive employers.

The National Diversity Awards receives over 20,000 nominations and votes annually. Founder & CEO Paul Sesay said, ‘Unlocking Britain’s diverse talent and rewarding unsung champions remains at the heart of these awards. As we enter our 6th year, I know there are still so many game changers who remain unnoticed and unheard. We aim to provide a platform for those who have the passion and determination to spread the positive message of inclusivity. I look forward to learning about this year’s nominees and witnessing their spectacular journeys.’

