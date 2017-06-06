Silvus Begins Shipping World’s First 4x4 MIMO Radio with Transmit Beamforming

The Next Evolution in Wireless Mesh Networking Doubles Signal Range with World’s First 4x4 MIMO Radio

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silvus, the leading developer of military-grade wireless communications via MN-MIMO radio solutions, just launched its new StreamCaster 4400 (SC4400). This powerful wireless radio was initially unveiled at the NAB show in Las Vegas, where the editors of TV Technology awarded it “Best in Show.”

“Initial field testing of the SC4400 has shown an incredible increase in range and performance thanks to 8 watts of power plus all-new transmit beamforming. With demo units and customer orders both rolling off the production line, we look forward to getting the SC4400 into our customers’ hands to see what new missions we can help enable,” said Silvus’ VP of Sales, Jimi Henderson.

The SC4400, like all Silvus radios, operates in both licensed and unlicensed wireless bands. It creates an ad hoc, self-healing/self-forming mesh network of “nodes” that can operate independent of Wi-Fi or cellular infrastructures.

Transmit beamforming, coupled with traditional receiver beamforming, delivers an immense boost in signal strength that translates into long-range, wireless bi-directional delivery of HD video, audio and command and control at significant distances.

“Transmit beamforming provides roughly 6dB of extra signal strength, which allows the SC4400 to deliver the equivalent performance of a 32 watt radio with minimal size, weight and power,” added Henderson.

Other notable features include: spatial multiplexing for enhanced throughput; space-time coding for enhanced robustness; data rates up to 100+Mbps; automatic link adaptation to continually optimize throughput in dynamic environments; and ultra-low latency.

About Silvus Technologies:

Recognized and respected for developing advances in cutting-edge military technology to provide wireless communications in the harshest of environments, Silvus excels where traditional systems fail. Silvus leads the Mobile Networked MIMO waveform revolution with mesh radio solutions designed to distribute video and high bandwidth data anywhere. From sea to sky and everywhere in between, Silvus StreamCaster radios create robust, self-healing/self-forming, fluid mesh networks. Delivering COFDM modulation and up to 4x4 MIMO with mesh networking, Silvus provides higher throughput, longer range, better reliability and more flexibility than any wireless standard: true, military-grade “plug and play” operation. Today, Silvus continues to pioneer MIMO innovations that are reshaping critical broadband wireless connectivity around the world.

