Tarantool DBMS Now Supports SQL

Tarantool Logo Dennis Anikin Headshot Tyler Norkus

SQL support from Tarantool allows organizations to quickly migrate workloads to improve performance of any data source.

Tarantool's SQL support means organizations can quickly create joint analytics and reporting across data sources and rapidly deliver to BI tools such as Cognos, Power BI, QlikView, and Tableau.” — Tyler Norkus

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tarantool in-memory solution has released an alpha of the Tarantool DBMS with SQL support. This update allows users to easily access, modify and describe data in line with the established standards. Companies that rely on other commercial solutions with SQL support can now migrate to Tarantool.

SQL support makes Tarantool compatible with numerous software products, analytics and reporting tools, ERPs, CRMs, enterprise information systems and so on. SQL is supported by all major enterprise DBMSs, such as Oracle, MySQL, Microsoft SQL Server, Postgres, and IBM DB2. This enables organizations using these solutions to migrate to Tarantool while keeping the entire workflow.

Given Tarantool’s high performance, companies that migrate will be able to significantly speed up their mobile and web applications, real-time analytics and various enterprise information systems while cutting costs across their data portfolio.

“Tarantool’s release with SQL support is an extremely important product milestone. Our SQL dialect is highly compatible with the newest SQL:2016 standard. Compatibility with key enterprise products is the most recent item on the list of Tarantool’s advantages, such as high speed, rich tool set and ease of use,” commented Dennis Anikin, General Manager of Tarantool.

"Tarantool's SQL support means organizations can quickly create joint analytics and reporting across data sources and rapidly deliver to BI tools such as Cognos, Power BI, QlikView, and Tableau. This allows fast migration of existing workflows for teams to implement Tarantool, and of course customers receive customized setup during their trials. This way, they can experience rapid cost savings and unleash performance for their heavy analytical (OLAP) and transactional (OLTP) workloads," stated Tyler Norkus, Director of Sales and Marketing.

About Tarantool

Tarantool is fast database, cache, and an application server all in one. It is released commercially in two solutions: Unwired IIoT and the Enterprise Solution. Tarantool is owned by My.com and Mail.ru Group, publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange (MAIL:LSE), the 5th largest internet company in the world with over 2,000 engineers in 10 global locations.

Direct press inquiries to press@tarantool.io.

For more information, please visit www.tarantool.io.

What Is Tarantool?