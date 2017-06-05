Stories of Healing Highlighted in Intermountain Healthcare’s Annual Report
The Annual Report highlights the extraordinary work of caregivers at Intermountain and features stories of the care provided to patients. Stories include:
The Gardner family – Two years ago, Ashley and Tyson Gardner found out they were going to have quadruplets. Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital helped the family through the unique delivery and the NICU care. The family has been documenting their journey and were featured on the Ellen show.
Camille Gunnell – This college student is one of 28 participants to volunteer for the Tech for Type 1 study – which uses fitness trackers, apps, and a glucose monitor. The study has taught her how to manage her diabetes and enjoy her active lifestyle.
Chuck Dobry – Chuck was vacationing in Zion National Park when he had a potentially fatal stroke. With critical time running out, caregivers at Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center assisted with a minimally invasive surgical technique – using telehealth technology from a separate location from Chuck.
Linda Green – Linda needed another option to keep her kidney while also removing a cancerous tumor. The Intermountain Urology Institute and the Intermountain Transformation Lab teamed up to create a 3D printed model of her kidney and tumor. The model enabled surgeons to successfully remove the tumor and save her kidney.
Alex Homer – Alex was born with only half a heart and spent his young years receiving multiple heart surgeries, enduring strokes and a liver surgery. Finally at age 8, he received a heart transplant at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital. His journey toward an active, kid-friendly life has been an inspiration for many.
There are more patient stories on healing highlighted in the report, as well as clinical research, community benefits, a recap of notable Intermountain events and financial information. To view the interactive Annual Report and see a video gallery of patient stories and caregiver experiences, visit Intermountain Healthcare’s Annual Report site.
