Vigilant Personal Protection Systems Launches Their Loudest, Smallest, Cheapest Rape Alarm Ever

PPS-42 Colors

The PPS-42 personal alarm is 135dB, weighs an ounce, and has an introductory price on Amazon of just $16.99 for a 2 pack - just $8.50 each with free shipping

The Loudest, Smallest, Cheapest Rape Alarm Ever” — Vigilant Personal Protection Systems

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What's louder than an ambulance siren, the size of a matchbook, weighs an ounce, and costs less than a few cups of Venti coffee yet can keep your loved ones safe?

Vigilant Personal Protection Systems launched today on Amazon the new PPS-42 personal protection alarm. Available for a limited time in a 2-pack for $16.99 ($8.50 each when you buy the value 2 pack), the 135dB personal protection alarms are designed to keep you and your family safe for less money. It's the smallest alarm made by Vigilant weighing in at an ounce, and it's only a little over an inch tall.

The PPS-42 was engineered based on Vigilant customer reviews. They kept the rip cord activation that made Vigilant alarms successful, but added a separate key chain bag clip to make it easier to carry without the risk of accidental activation. Customers told Vigilant to make it lighter and louder, and the PPS-42 is the lightest and loudest alarm they have ever made. Customers told them to add more colors, so it comes in blue, yellow, black and white. Customers said to make it small, so Vigilant put the entire powerhouse into one of the smallest alarms ever introduced in the United States.

The PPS-42 is designed to handle the rugged demands of being carried every day by busy people with an unintended need for self defense. It's small enough to forget it is there until you need it but loud enough at 135dB to trigger an emergency response from anyone in the vicinity. Attach it to your key ring or clip it to the outside of a backpack. It is small, lightweight and ready to deploy with one pull of the rip cord. It is designed to eliminate accidental activation, because the rip cord is separate from the key chain. Pulling the Help Cord™ activates the alarm, and the only way to silence the alarm again is by replacing the grenade style pin.

The PPS-42 from Vigilant is available in Black, Blue White and Yellow. It comes pre-loaded with replaceable LR44 alkaline batteries which will last up to a year on standby.

Available individually or for a limited time in a value priced 2-Pack on Amazon.com.

Vigilant Personal Protection Systems™ and Help Cord™ are trademarks of Robinhood Digital, LLC.