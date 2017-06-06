PATENTED INNOVATION FOR THE AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY THE TRIPLX™ 3-1 TIRE™ SYSTEM: 3 TIMES SAFER AND MORE RELIABLE

The Triplx™ 3-1 Tire™ System’s revolutionary three chamber design minimizes chances of flat tires and blowouts.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TruSafe Systems™ LLC announces a patented revolutionary tire design that will give drivers more safety and peace of mind on the road. The Triplx™ 3-1 Tire™ System allows drivers to stay in control in the event of a puncture.

The Triplx™ 3-1 Tire™ System is designed with three internal air chambers. If one chamber is punctured or cut, the other two remain intact, allowing drivers to remain in control of their vehicle and then proceed to a safe location—rather than change a tire in potentially unsafe highway conditions.

Tire blowouts cause hundreds of deaths annually in the United States. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported approximately 78,000 accidents and 400 deaths related to tire blowouts in 2014. The total number of blowouts and flat tires exceeds 200,000,000 per year, which translates into 7 blowouts per second. The designer of the Triplx™ 3-1 Tire™ System, Dr. Eladio Vargas, hopes the new design will help reduce these numbers.

“After witnessing several highway accidents stemming from blowouts, I wanted to focus my skills on creating a tire that would address this problem,” says Dr. Vargas. “I hope to improve safety on the road, especially for families, people who are uncomfortable changing tires, and people who might not be able to.”

In addition to improving the safety of drivers and passengers, the Triplx™ 3-1 Tire™ System will help them save time and money. By reducing blowouts and flats, the Triplx™ 3-1 Tire™ System reduces the costs associated with towing, repairs, property damages and injuries associated with accidents. Also, by eliminating the need to carry a spare tire and associated heavy tools, the car’s weight is reduced, saving drivers money on fuel.

“Car technology has progressed greatly in the past few decades, from higher safety standards to better efficiency and even self-driving cars,” says Dr. Vargas. “But the basic design of a standard tire has not changed. It’s time to improve this for the benefit of everyone’s health and safety.”

The Triplx™ 3-1 Tire™ System can be mounted on most vehicles that use standard tires, including passenger cars, SUVs, vans, trucks, RVs, buses, motor homes, race cars, military vehicles, and airplanes.

About the Inventor

The Triplx™ 3-1 Tire™ System was designed by Dr. Eladio Vargas, a Chicago-based physician who applies his engineering skills, entrepreneurial vision, and passion for public health to creating products that save lives. While studying radiology in medical school, he anticipated a technique which is the basic principle that was later used in developing the CAT Scan and MRI. Later, he partnered with an electrical engineer to design and develop the first national software platform for doctors, pharmacies, and hospitals to communicate with each other electronically. He hopes his latest invention, the Triplx™ 3-1 Tire™ System, will change the landscape of our highways for the better.

Contact

For licensing inquiries, or to learn more about the Triplx™ 3-1 Tire™ System, please visit http://www.triplx3-1tire.com or email info@triplx3-1tire.com.

Triplx™ 3-1 Tire™ System