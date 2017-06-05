Carole Bellew of Bookkeeping + More to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A good profit and loss statement and balance sheets are the fundamental resources every business needs to protect themselves from audits by the IRS, which can result in fines and in some cases even jail time.

But the reality is good bookkeepers are hard to find and bookkeepers who care are even harder to find. That’s why Carole Bellew is in a different league.

Carole is the founder of Bookkeeping + More, offering the quality bookkeeping of a large accounting firm with the personal attention provided by an in-house bookkeeper. Her motto is: “You Build Your Business; We'll Balance Your Books.”

“We want you to feel confident that your accounting system accurately reflects your current situation so you can concentrate on running your business instead of trying to stay on top of your books,” says Carole.

Carole established Bookkeeping + More over 20 years ago with the goal of providing accurate and competent bookkeeping to small businesses and individuals. Over the years, Bookkeeping + More has helped hundreds of businesses and individuals manage their operations pro-actively, enabling them to plan their business growth and handle their taxes, instead of reacting to their day-to-day problems.

“You have to care about your client. That’s the bottom line,” says Carole. “We care a lot about our clients. We want to make sure they are on top of everything and doing what they need to be doing so they have what they need if they get audited. We’re there for your support, not to hurt you in any way.”

Carole and her team work directly with CPAs to provide higher-end accounting, which most bookkeepers can't perform. In fact, Bookkeeping + More is so good at what they do, they are often called in by the state’s attorney general to help them work on cases involving white collar crime.

“I am a realist. Clients want to cheat but I say no, we’re not doing that, not with me,” says Carole. “If you want to play games, go somewhere else. “The ‘Plus More’ is we’re at the table to make sure everyone is on the same page doing the right thing."

CUTV News Radio will feature Carole Bellew in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on June 6th at 2pm EDT.

