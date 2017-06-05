Oilfield Chemicals Market - Global Structure, Size, Trends, Analysis and Outlook 2016-2022
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Oilfield Chemicals Market - Global Structure, Size, Trends, Analysis and Outlook 2016-2022”.
In this report, the global Oilfield Chemicals market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Oilfield Chemicals for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
China
Europe
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Oilfield Chemicals market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Oilfield Chemicals sales volume, Price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
BASF
Berkshire Hathaway
Ecolab
Dow
Clariant
Albemarle
Ashland
Kemira
Solvay
DuPont
Akzo Nobel
Innospec
Stepan
Huntsman
Arkema
Halliburton
APCI
Chevron Phillips
Koch Industries
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
Lafarge
Croda International
Schlumberger
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K MT), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/MT), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Biocides
Demulsifiers
Pour-point Depressants(PPD)
Surfactants
Polymers
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Oilfield Chemicals for each application, including
Drilling Fluids
Workover and Completion Fluids
Cementing and Stimulation Chemicals
Oil Production Chemicals
Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals
Other
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
Global Oilfield Chemicals Sales Market Report 2017
1 Oilfield Chemicals Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oilfield Chemicals
1.2 Classification of Oilfield Chemicals by Product Category
1.2.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Biocides
1.2.4 Demulsifiers
1.2.5 Pour-point Depressants(PPD)
1.2.6 Surfactants
1.2.7 Polymers
1.2.8 Other
1.3 Global Oilfield Chemicals Market by Application/End Users
1.3.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Drilling Fluids
1.3.3 Workover and Completion Fluids
1.3.4 Cementing and Stimulation Chemicals
1.3.5 Oil Production Chemicals
1.3.6 Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Global Oilfield Chemicals Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Oilfield Chemicals Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 China Oilfield Chemicals Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 Europe Oilfield Chemicals Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Oilfield Chemicals Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Oilfield Chemicals Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Oilfield Chemicals Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Oilfield Chemicals (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
……..
9 Global Oilfield Chemicals Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data
9.1 BASF
9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.1.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
9.1.2.1 Product A
9.1.2.2 Product B
9.1.3 BASF Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.2 Berkshire Hathaway
9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.2.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
9.2.2.1 Product A
9.2.2.2 Product B
9.2.3 Berkshire Hathaway Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.3 Ecolab
9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.3.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
9.3.2.1 Product A
9.3.2.2 Product B
9.3.3 Ecolab Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.4 Dow
9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.4.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
9.4.2.1 Product A
9.4.2.2 Product B
9.4.3 Dow Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.5 Clariant
9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.5.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
9.5.2.1 Product A
9.5.2.2 Product B
9.5.3 Clariant Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.6 Albemarle
9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.6.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
9.6.2.1 Product A
9.6.2.2 Product B
9.6.3 Albemarle Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.7 Ashland
9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.7.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
9.7.2.1 Product A
9.7.2.2 Product B
9.7.3 Ashland Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.8 Kemira
9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.8.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
9.8.2.1 Product A
9.8.2.2 Product B
9.8.3 Kemira Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.9 Solvay
9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.9.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
9.9.2.1 Product A
9.9.2.2 Product B
9.9.3 Solvay Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.10 DuPont
9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.10.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
9.10.2.1 Product A
9.10.2.2 Product B
9.10.3 DuPont Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.11 Akzo Nobel
9.12 Innospec
9.13 Stepan
9.14 Huntsman
Continued…….
