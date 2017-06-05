Oilfield Chemicals Market to 2022

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Oilfield Chemicals Market - Global Structure, Size, Trends, Analysis and Outlook 2016-2022”.

In this report, the global Oilfield Chemicals market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Oilfield Chemicals for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

China

Europe

Japan

Southeast Asia

India



Global Oilfield Chemicals market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Oilfield Chemicals sales volume, Price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

BASF

Berkshire Hathaway

Ecolab

Dow

Clariant

Albemarle

Ashland

Kemira

Solvay

DuPont

Akzo Nobel

Innospec

Stepan

Huntsman

Arkema

Halliburton

APCI

Chevron Phillips

Koch Industries

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Lafarge

Croda International

Schlumberger

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K MT), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/MT), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Biocides

Demulsifiers

Pour-point Depressants(PPD)

Surfactants

Polymers

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Oilfield Chemicals for each application, including

Drilling Fluids

Workover and Completion Fluids

Cementing and Stimulation Chemicals

Oil Production Chemicals

Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals

Other



Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Global Oilfield Chemicals Sales Market Report 2017

1 Oilfield Chemicals Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oilfield Chemicals

1.2 Classification of Oilfield Chemicals by Product Category

1.2.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Biocides

1.2.4 Demulsifiers

1.2.5 Pour-point Depressants(PPD)

1.2.6 Surfactants

1.2.7 Polymers

1.2.8 Other

1.3 Global Oilfield Chemicals Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Drilling Fluids

1.3.3 Workover and Completion Fluids

1.3.4 Cementing and Stimulation Chemicals

1.3.5 Oil Production Chemicals

1.3.6 Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Oilfield Chemicals Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Oilfield Chemicals Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 China Oilfield Chemicals Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Europe Oilfield Chemicals Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Oilfield Chemicals Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Oilfield Chemicals Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Oilfield Chemicals Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Oilfield Chemicals (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

9 Global Oilfield Chemicals Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

9.1 BASF

9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.1.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

9.1.2.1 Product A

9.1.2.2 Product B

9.1.3 BASF Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.2 Berkshire Hathaway

9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.2.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

9.2.2.1 Product A

9.2.2.2 Product B

9.2.3 Berkshire Hathaway Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.3 Ecolab

9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.3.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

9.3.2.1 Product A

9.3.2.2 Product B

9.3.3 Ecolab Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.4 Dow

9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.4.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

9.4.2.1 Product A

9.4.2.2 Product B

9.4.3 Dow Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.5 Clariant

9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.5.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

9.5.2.1 Product A

9.5.2.2 Product B

9.5.3 Clariant Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.6 Albemarle

9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.6.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

9.6.2.1 Product A

9.6.2.2 Product B

9.6.3 Albemarle Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.7 Ashland

9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.7.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

9.7.2.1 Product A

9.7.2.2 Product B

9.7.3 Ashland Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.8 Kemira

9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.8.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

9.8.2.1 Product A

9.8.2.2 Product B

9.8.3 Kemira Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.9 Solvay

9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.9.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

9.9.2.1 Product A

9.9.2.2 Product B

9.9.3 Solvay Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.10 DuPont

9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.10.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

9.10.2.1 Product A

9.10.2.2 Product B

9.10.3 DuPont Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.11 Akzo Nobel

9.12 Innospec

9.13 Stepan

9.14 Huntsman

